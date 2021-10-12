Weston AFC 1 Yate Town 2: Seagulls edged out by Bluebells in narrow defeat

Published: 10:06 PM October 12, 2021 Updated: 10:49 PM October 12, 2021

Prince Henry levels the scores for Weston AFC against Yate Town before the Bluebells hit back to take all three points at The Optima Stadium. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC were left to rue their missed chances as they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Yate Town at The Optima Stadium tonight.

The Bluebells opened the scoring through Ollie Mehew's low effort before Prince Henry levelled the scores at the second time of asking after picking up Jacob Jagger-Cane's pass to poke the ball home.

Joe Tumelty restored the visitors lead with a superb goal outside the box to give the visitors all three points.

Lloyd Humphries on the ball for Weston AFC during their match with Yate Town at The Optima Stadium. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Manager Scott Bartlett made one change from Saturday's win against Beaconsfield Town with Scott Laird back in the starting 11, after serving his one match suspension after his red card at Dorking Wanderers in the Emirates FA Cup, for James Dodd.

Lloyd Humphries had the first shot of the contest after six minutes but he could only fire over from Dayle Grubb's corner.

Paul Michael's side opened the scoring 11 minutes later after good work from Sam Turl and Dave Sims-Burgess down the right and the latter's driven cross across the face of goal was finished well by Mehew.

The Seagulls levelled the scores on 26 minutes through Henry.

McCootie did well down the right and his cross was met by Cane who played it to the Bristol City loanee and on the second bite of the cherry the 18-year-old forward was able to turn the ball home from a couple of yards out.

It was Henry's second goal in three games since joining on loan from the Robins.

McCootie then stung Andrew Hannah into making a low save down to his right with a toe-poke before Keiran Thomas saw his shot go over moments before half-time.

And in injury time at the end of the first-half Laird saw his shot fly over Hannah's goal.

During the interval Weston-over 50s player/manger Lach Geddes and goalkeeper John Hembrow displayed the WFA National Cup they had won after beating Leeds United 2-0 in Barnsley.

From left to right Weston over-50s player/manger Lach Geddes, President Dennis Usher and goalkeeper John Hembrow with the WFA National Cup. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston went even closer to taking the lead after 59 minutes when Humphries found space inside the box and took aim but his effort crashed off the inside right-hand post and to Grubb.

The midfielder steadied himself before firing towards goal but Hannah was able to parry his strike to safety.

The Bluebells restored their lead on 72 minutes when Tumelty curled home with his left foot from the edge of the area.

Scott Laird during Weston AFC's match with Yate Town at The Optima Stadium. - Credit: Josh Thomas

However, Bartlett's men never gave up and kept going until the end and Humprhies sent one into the side netting, which some supporters thought it had gone in, just before the clock struck 90.

And Jason Pope saw his header in injury time caught by Hannah before substitute Jordan Bastin's low drive was held by Yate's number one as Weston were left frustrated and fell to their first defeat in three games.

Purnell, Thomas (C), (Murray, 55), Williams, Jagger-Cane, Pope, Avery, McCootie, Humphries, Henry, (Bastin, 72), Grubb, Laird