Weston AFC fun days will return during February half-term

Weston AFC fun days will run between February 21 and February 25 at The Optima Stadium. - Credit: WsMAFC

Weston AFC have announced their half-term football fun days with Foundation Phase Manager Matt Bazell and Academy Coach Ethan Reed are returning to The Optima Stadium this month.

The days will cost £15 per day and will run from Monday 21 February to Friday 25 February from 9am through to 3pm at The Optima Stadium for children aged between the ages of six and 12.

The activities during the week will include, skill challenges, mini tournaments, penalty competitions, passing drills, fun games and much more.

Players booked in for the fun days will require 3G appropriate boots, trainers, shin pads and should also bring a packed lunch and dress appropriately for the weather.

There will be competitions and prizes for the children to win on the day by Bazell and Reed who are both DBS checked.

"We’re so excited to welcome everyone back to The Optima Stadium for our Football Fun Days," said Matt Bazell.

“Everyone who is attending will have a fantastic day in a safe and friendly environment. We anticipate high demand, so log onto our website and book to secure your place.”