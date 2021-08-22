Weston AFC slip to late loss against Gosport Borough

Published: 12:36 PM August 22, 2021

Dayle Grubb hit the post in the first minute of Weston AFC's match against Gosport Borough - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

Weston AFC slipped to a late loss against Gosport Borough in their latest Southern League outing on Saturday.

Having beaten Kings Langley and Merthyr Town in their first two matches of the new campaign, the Seagulls did everything but score in front of a crowd of 650 at the Optima Stadium, hitting the woodwork three times in a 1-0 defeat.

Stand-in captain Dayle Grubb saw a curling shot come back off a post in the first minute, while Luke Purnell denied Dan Wooden at the other end.

Scott Laird headed wide from Grubb's corner while man of the match Lloyd Humphries fired against the crossbar towards the end of the first half as the scoreline remained blank.

The home side continued to dominate in the second half with Grubb seeing two efforts blocked and substitute Nick McCootie hitting a post.

And the visitors broke the deadlock seven minutes from time when a long free kick was headed on and Patrick Suraci turned to fire a left-footed shot beyond Purnell and into the far corner of the net.

Weston pushed in search of an equaliser during five minutes of stoppage time, with Laird heading the wrong side of the upright from another Grubb corner as they were left empty-handed.

Scott Bartlett's men are due to host Met Police next Saturday (August 28) and welcome Tiverton Town on Bank Holiday Monday (August 30).

Weston: Purnell, Turner, Laird, Jagger-Cane, Pope, Kpohomouh, Murray (Whitehead 65), Humphries (Bastin 84), Symons (McCootie 46), Grubb, Vowles. Unused subs: Kempster, Yule-Turner.