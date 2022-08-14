Weston AFC win home opener against Gosport Borough

Weston ran out 3-0 winners over Gosport Borough in their first home match of the Southern League Premier season on Saturday.

Keiran Thomas, Marlon Jackson and Reuben Reid were on target for the Seagulls in the first half at the Optima Stadium, after Scott Bartlett's side had opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw at Bracknell Town a week earlier.

Right-back Thomas opened the scoring with the first shot of the game on nine minutes, running onto a loose ball and firing it into the top corner from 25 yards.

And Jordan Bastin saw his shot saved by Patrick O'Flaherty, before Harvey Bradbury fired wide for the visitors.

Weston went 2-0 up on 20 minutes when Dayle Grubb's curling shot from 18 yards hit the angle of post and crossbar and O'Flaherty, under pressure from Reid, punched the ball to Jackson, who volleyed home from 12 yards.

Grubb sent a left-footed shot wide after cutting in from the right, but Weston added their third just after a drinks break.

Jacob Jagger-Cane was sent into the box and turned to tee up Reid, who stepped past Matt Briggs and drove a low shot into the far corner for his first Weston goal on 33 minutes.

Gosport's Bradbury fired wide of the near post on a counter-attack, before James Dodd hit the foot of the upright at the other end and Grubb sent another shot wide from the edge of the box.

Max Harris was called into action early in the second half to deny Danny Hollands, while Bastin shot through a crowd and wide of the mark.

Abdulai Baggie fired over for Gosport, before Scott Laird sent a 25-yard effort wide of the target for Weston, who saw substitute Jay Murray fire a late chance over in front of a crowd of 633.

Bartlett's men will look to build on this success when they host Yate Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Weston: Harris, Thomas, Laird (Murray 68), Jagger-Cane, Avery, Humphries, Dodd, Jackson (Watts 86), Grubb, Bastin, Reid (Griffith 77). Unused subs: Holmes, Moulden.

Attendance: 633.