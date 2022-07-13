Bartlett: Weston AFC have 'lots to work on' after Bridgwater United win

Marlon Jackson scored Weston AFC's second goal in their 4-0 win at Bridgwater United. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Manager Scott Bartlett insists Weston AFC have “lots to work on” despite beating Bridgwater United 4-0 at Fairfax Park last night (Tuesday).

Two goals in either half from four different goalscorers helped the Seagulls to a comprehensive victory and second on the road after Saturday’s 10-0 win at Brimscombe & Thrupp.

Marlon Jackson opened the scoring before Dayle Grubb made it 2-0 at the break.

Substitutes Ben Griffith and Elis Watts grabbed the others in the second half to secure the triumph over Toolstation Western League Premier Division side.

Reuben Reid in action for Weston AFC at Bridgwater United. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

All four goalscorers also netted in Gloucestershire last weekend.

That’s 14 goals now scored and none conceded in the last two games, following their 5-0 defeat against Exeter City, and Bartlett said there is still room for improvement

“Our patterns were pleasing and some of the things we have worked on in possession came out in both games but the results don’t mean anything to me at this stage,” he said.

“As long as the players are working hard and taking information on board and getting back into good habits and sharper bit by bit I’m happy.

“I certainly won’t be getting carried away with stats because we have lost to a side four leagues higher than us and beaten two teams below us in the pyramid.

“That’s to be expected isn’t it so as pleased as I am with them it’s early days and there is lots to work on still to be ready for the start of the season.”

Jacob Jagger-Cane in action for Weston AFC at Bridgwater United. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Bartlett made four changes including a first start of the season for Jack Holmes after he

Hat-trick hero Jay Murray, Jacob Jagger-Cane and Grubb were also selected in the starting line-up.

As Keiran Thomas, Eli’s Watts, James Dodd and Lloyd Humphries were all named on the bench.

And the visitors opened the scoring with their very first chance after six minutes.

Jordan Bastin and Murray combined from a short corner allowing the former to whip in a wonderful delivery which found the head of Sam Avery who nodded down into the path of Jackson to tap home.

Jackson went close to getting his second when his low drive was superbly saved by Jake Viney before Bastin saw his effort from six-yards-out cleared off the line by Robins centre back Ross Edwards.

Jordan Bastin in action for Weston AFC alongside former Seagulls midfielder Tom Lewellyn at Bridgwater United. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

However, Weston did get their deserved second on 32 minutes after Jacob Jagger-Cane turned inside the area and found Grubb just inside the box.

The forward got the ball onto this right foot and his curling attempt took a big deflection which looped over Viney and into the back of the net to make it 2-0 at the interval.

The Seagulls made it three in the 72nd minute when Watts freed Griffith to slot home number three.

And seven minutes Bartlett’s side made it four. A lovely flowing move from Weston found Watts inside the area and he drove home to make it four.

The Seagulls return to action this Friday when they welcome Newport County to The Optima Stadium.

Scott Laird in action for Weston AFC at Bridgwater United. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

“It was a good performance and one where everyone contributed positively,” Bartlett added.

“We showed some maturity in the second half when we were young and adapted well to a change in shape and with a few players out of position really so all credit to the players tonight.

“We are delighted because they all worked hard, no injuries or fatigue so we can rest for a day or two now ahead of Newport.

Weston AFC: Purnell, Murray, Laird (Humphries 62), Holmes, Avery (Thomas 62), Pope (Dodd 46), Jagger-Cane, Jackson (Griffith 32), Grubb (C) (Kempster 62), Bastin (Watts 46), Reid (Moulden 32)

