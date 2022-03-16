Weston AFC maintain push for play-offs with draw at Chesham United

Ellis Watts followed up his first appearance for Weston AFC at Metropolitan Police on Saturday with his first goal on his first start for the Seagulls at Chesham United three days later. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Weston AFC kept their push for the Southern League play-offs going with a hard earned 1-1 draw at Chesham United on Tuesday.

In the battle between fifth and sixth place, Ellis Watts opened his account for the Seagulls when he fired home from 20 yards after seven minutes.

Max Harris then saved Bradley Clayton's penalty 12 minutes later as it looked like Weston would return to winning ways after their 3-0 defeat at Metropolitan Police last Saturday.

However, Clayton levelled the scores six minutes before half-time to ensure both sides had a share of the points.

But Weston would have felt unlucky not to take the win with a number of chances including Dayle Grubb's strike smashing the woodwork late on.

The draw leaves Scott Bartlett's side three points off a play-off spot, with one game in hand, and they head to Hampshire to take on third-placed Farnborough knowing there is still possibility of reaching the top five.

Bartlett made four changes from Saturday with Jacob Jagger-Cane, Lloyd Humphries, Jordan Bastin and Watts named in the starting line-up at The Meadow.

James Dodd, Jay Murray and Sonny Cox were all named on the bench while Josh Thomas served the first of his three-game suspension following his red card against Swindon Supermarine.

And Weston struck first through Watts, who was making his first start since signing on loan from Aldershot Town, when the 19-year-old midfielder picked up a poor kick from Sam Beasant, son of former England international Dave, and curled into the corner from 20 yards.

Zak Joseph had an effort from 25 yards tipped over by Harris before the winger was brought down in the box. But Harris stood firm and kept out Clayton's spot-kick by diving to his left and pushing the effort away.

Weston surged forward as they looked for a second goal and they nearly got it after 30 minutes when Grubb found Humphries 20 yards out but the midfielder saw his low effort go wide.

The hosts got back on level terms when Jaden Thompson-Brissett's corner was flicked on by Eion Casey into the path of Clayton who tapped it in at the back post to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Thompson-Brissett went close to completing the turnaround in the 57th minute but his shot across goal trickled wide.

Watts then went even closer moments later when his curling effort just dipped over the angle of post and bar.

Clayton fired over just after the hour before Watts went close, after great work by Scott Laird, but the winger could only fire over.

Great work from Humphries and Jackson saw the former Cardiff City midfielder let fly towards goal from the edge of the box but his effort was comfortably gathered by Beasant after 70 minutes.

And with five minutes left it looked like Weston would be taking all the points back to Somerset as top goalscorer Grubb glided past three players and let fly from 25 yards, beating Beasant but not the woodwork as the contest drew to a close.

Weston AFC: Harris, Thomas, Laird, Jagger-Cane, Pope, Avery, Watts (McCootie 73), Humphries, Jackson, Grubb, Bastin (Dodd 56).

Attendance: 421.