Weston AFC pay the penalty after Hayes & Yeading United's last-minute leveller

Scott Laird scored his first goal in 14 games for Weston AFC in the Seagulls draw with Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC stretched their unbeaten Southern Premier South run to 10 games despite Hayes & Yeading United's last-minute equaliser gave both sides a share of the spoils. (Saturday.)

The physical encounter looked to be heading for a goalless draw but two goals in the final 10 minutes turned the game on its head.

Scott Lard's header had put the Seagulls and looked to give the hosts all three points.

However, substitute Moses Emanuel's 90th minute penalty secured the table leaders a share of the spoils.

The draw keeps Weston AFC in seventh place ahead of Wednesday's trip to Devon for their match with Tiverton Town.

Jacob Jagger-Cane in action for Weston AFC during their match with Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Manager Scott Bartlett made two changes from their win over Wimborne Town with Joshua Thomas and Jacob Jagger-Cane restored to the starting line-up in place of Lloyd Humphries and Sam Avery, with the duo named on the bench.

The hosts created the first chance after 13 minutes when Jay Murray's low teasing cross was cleared for a corner and Dayle Grubb's delivery found a Weston player but his effort was spectacularly cleared off the line and away to safety.

Moments later Grubb's free-kick was deflected agonising wide of the goal before Daniel Amartey raced up field and looked certain to score but Max Harris comfortably saved at his near post before gathering the ball at the second attempt.

Harris came out on top again when he kept out Amartey's header before Marlon Jackson picked up Bastin's ball and the forward saw his powerful effort tipped over by Ravan Constable.

Harris once again came to Weston's rescue after Amartey turned captain Keiran Thomas and Joshua Thomas and saw his strike superbly tipped over.

And from the corner Keano Robinson's 25-yard effort drifted wide.

Jay Murray looks to create an opening for Weston AFC during their match with Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston went close in the 36th minute after Laird's cheeky flick set Grubb away. The midfielder drove forward and from 25 yards he let fly but his low shot was held by Constable.

Jack Connors then sent his shot wide, after good work by Cole Brown, before Bartlett's side nearly got the goal they deserved before half-time.

Laird's long ball forward found Jackson, with the forward getting in front of Constable, and with the ball loose it fell to Bastin who saw his effort cannon off the post and wide.

Kerian Thomas went close when his header from Grubb's free-kick was off target in the 58th minute.

Jordan Noville-Williams headed Brown's cross wide before Harris saved Omar Rowe's weak effort.

Dayle Grubb during Weston AFC's encounter with Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

But it was Weston who grabbed the all decisive first goal when Grubb's free-kick found Laird and he got in front of Constable to nod home.

The defender couldn't hold back his delight and celebrated with the Seagulls ultras after scoring his first goal in 14 matches.

But with time running out United's Brown was brought down in the box, allowing Emmanuel to step up and send the ball high into Harris' top right hand corner for his 27th goal of the season.

Weston AFC XI: Harris, Kieran Thomas (C), Laird, Jagger-Cane, Pope, Joshua Thomas, Murray, (Humphries 84), Dodd, Jackson, (Cox 46), Grubb, Bastin (Moulden 73).

Attendance: 749