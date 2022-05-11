Weston AFC hold first end of season awards since 2019

Weston AFC held their end of season awards night for the first time in three years last Thursday.

Around 150 players, coaching staff, season-ticket holders and members of all four sides - the firsts, academy, ladies and walking football - were at The Optima Stadium.

Peter Trego led the night before handing the mic to Head of Academy and Recruitment Simon Panes.

After a short talk it was Development Phase & IT Manager Craig Graham who took over and spoke of the season before he presented the first award of the night.

The under-18s Players' Player was won by Ryan Ealden, before Finlay Stack picked up Manager’s Player.

Then it was the turn of the under-19s with Panes taking over from Graham to present the Players' Player to Chris Ransom, as Oscar Collins won Most Improved Player and Manager’s Player was given to Sahr Nanoh.

All smiles for Weston AFC Ladies at the club's awards night. - Credit: Josh Thomas

The Ladies had three awards up for grabs and manager Sarah Adams spoke of how the campaign went and their future aspirations and goals before naming Emma West as Most Improved Player.

Bethan Popel claimed Players' Player before Manager’s Player was picked up by Kelly Dadds.

Walking Football was next and, for the first time since the side was integrated in the 2017-18 season, they were in attendance.

Since forming there are now over 80 men and women who play recreational and competitive games and have won seven of their tournaments they have played in.

John Budd presented Weston Reds Players' Player award to Ian Granger, before Steve Crilley took the Over-50s Players' Player.

Arie van Vilet presented Lach Geddes with the Over-60s Players' Player before the rest of the awards went to the first-team squad.

Lloyd Humphries picked up the first prize after receiving the most Man of the Match awards, with Dayle Grubb named Manager’s Player and Players' Player, as Sam Avery took the Supporter’s Player of the Year award.

Goal of the season went to Keiran Thomas for his effort at Taunton Town before with the final award was met the biggest cheer of the night.

Weston AFC President Dennis Usher, left, presented Chairman Paul Bliss, right, with the Club Person of the Year award. - Credit: Josh Thomas

President Dennis Usher presented chairman Paul Bliss with Club Person of the Year which saw him receive a standing ovation and end the night on a high.

“It was great to see all parts of our community club coming together to celebrate the first awards in three years,” said Marketing, Media and Communications Manager Alex Crowther.

“A big well done to all our winners.”