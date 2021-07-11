News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston welcome Murray from Clevedon Town

Lee Power

Published: 3:58 PM July 11, 2021   
Clevedon Town's Jay Murray in action against Cribbs

Weston have announced the signing of Jay Murray from neighbours Clevedon Town.

The 20-year-old becomes the Seagulls third signing of the summer, having spent the past two seasons with the Seasiders, and featured in the friendly win over Exeter City.

Murray replaced Jordan Bastin on the hour and gave an admirable display on the right wing.

Boss Scott Bartlett said: "Jay is a Weston boy and one we have monitored for a while.

"He's a direct, old-fashioned winger with lots of energy and we are pleased to bring him into our group."

Murray spent time in the Weston Academy as a youngster, as well as playing local grassroots football.

He made six appearances for Congresbury and 10 for Cheddar Reserves during the 2017-18 Somerset League season and featured another six times, scoring once, for Congresbury early in 2018-19.

He joined Toolstation Western League Premier Division side Odd Down, making four appearances, then moved to Hengrove Athletic in January 2019 and played six times for the Bristol club.

He rejoined Odd Down in the summer of 2019, scoring three times in six games, then moved to Clevedon in August and scored 18 goals and assisted 11 others in 50 appearances for Mickey Bell's side.

He said: "It's a positive move for me, moving up the leagues, and I'm delighted to sign for the Seagulls.

"It's onwards and upwards. The hard work proceeds now into a new environment and for my journey in a tougher league. I can't wait to get started."

