Weston AFC knocked out of Southern Premier South play-offs after defeat at Hayes & Yeading United

Nick McCootie goes close when he his effort from two yards drifts just wide in Weston AFC's 2-1 defeat at Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC were knocked out of the Southern Premier South play-offs after Hayes & Yeading United secured their place in Monday's final after a 2-1 win at The Skyex Community Stadium tonight (Tuesday).

Omar Rowe opened the scoring with a low driven strike in the 19th minute before Moses Emmanuel's header nine minutes after the break put United on course for victory.

But Sonny Cox set up a grandstand finish with a low finish in the 88th minute but it just wasn't enough for the Seagulls as they fell just short.

Jordan Bastin during Weston AFC Southern Premier South play-off semi-final at Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Manager Scott Bartlett made one change from Saturday’s 2-1 win against Harrow Borough with Lloyd Humphries named in the starting line-up in place of Sam Avery, who sat on the bench.

Captain Keiran Thomas had the first chance of the encounter when his effort flew over before Nick McCootie’s drive hit the side netting.

Weston would have been aware of United being the league’s highest goals with 100 goals from their 42 games before the encounter and the hosts made it 101 on 19 minutes.

Top goalscorer Emmanuel, who had scored 35 of those, kept the ball superbly and teed off Rowe on the left-hand side and the winger saw his first time shot sailed into the far corner via the post.

Max Harris did superbly to deny Amos Nasha’s header before McCootie should have equalised.

The forward got on the end of Jordan Bastin’s superb low ball across the goal but from two yards out he could only send his effort just wide of the far post as the hosts held a narrow 1-0 lead at the break.

Nick McCootie in action for Weston AFC at Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Hayes & Yeading made it two nine minutes after the break when Francis Amartey cross found Emmanuel and forward saw his header bounce off the ground and into the back of the net for his 40th goal of the season.

Bastin went close in the 58th minute after he picked the ball up on the edge of the area before cutting inside and letting fly but his effort sailed just past the far post.

United continued to press, however, and it could have been three five minutes later when Rowe found Jordan Norville-Williams but the left back’s strike was tipped superbly tipped behind by Harris.

And moments later Hassan Jalloh tried to curl home but his weak effort was easily gathered by Harris.

Humphries then saw his attempted lob come back of the top of the crossbar as the Seagulls looked to get back into the game.

And they got one back when substitute Cox, on for McCootie, picked up Grubb's past in the box and he fired home in front of the vocal travelling supporters gave Weston a chance of clawing back into the tie.

Marlon Jackson in action for Weston AFC at Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Five minutes were added but the Seagulls couldn't find a leveller and it was Hayes & Yeading who progressed into Monday's final and condemned Weston to another season in the Southern Premier South.

Weston AFC: Harris, Kieran Thomas, Laird, Humphries (Avery 90), Pope, Josh Thomas, McCootie (Cox 75), Dodd (Watts 68), Jackson, Grubb, Bastin

Attendance: 607