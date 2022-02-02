Holders Weston AFC knocked out of Somerset Premier Cup by Frome Town

Nick McCootie in action for Weston AFC during their Somerset Premier Cup quarter-final with Frome Town. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Weston AFC were knocked out of the Somerset Premier Cup after two late goals by Frome Town saw them reach the semi-finals with a 2-1 last night. (Tuesday, February 1).

The Seagulls took the lead through Alfie Moulden’s 20-yard strike six minutes before half-time.

But goals in the last 10 minutes from James Ollis and Rex Mannings served the knockout blow and secured passage into the last four.

The back-to-back winners, who came into the cup nine games unbeaten in the competition, made nine changes from Saturday’s 2-1 win at Beaconsfield Town with Luke Purnell and Nick McCootie the pair keeping their places.

The Robins flew out of the starting blocks with Ollis sending his volley over before his strike at the near post from George Rigg’s corner.

Sonny Cox, who was making his first start after signing on loan from Exeter City, then closed down Seth Locke’s clearance with the ball ending up with Lucas Vowles.

A couple of passes later saw the ball make its way to Lloyd Humphries 18-yards-out but the midfielder sent his effort wide in the 11th minute.

Vowles then saw his attempted lob kept out by Locke after good work by Humphries six minutes later.

Midway through the first-half Purnell was able to hold Kane Simpson’s attempt after the forward wasn’t able to connect with Callum Evans’ cross across goal.

Then in the 28th minute McCootie superbly denied Simpson after he showed great strength to hold off Jason Pope before rounding Purnell but the forward was in the right place at the right time to clear his strike off the line.

Cox went close to grabbing his first goal for Weston after great work by Murray but the 17-year-old could only send his shot wide from six-yards-out a few minutes later.

Humphries went close again before Moulden broke the deadlock in the 39th minute with a superb counterattack.

The Seagulls nicked the ball inside their own half with the ball played to Ben Griffith, who found Moulden down the middle and the winger superbly rolled the ball past Locke and into the back of the net.

Griffith then saw his header from Vowles’ cross at the back post lack power and easily gathered by Locke.

Moments before half-time great work between Bailey Kempster and Humphries saw the captain for the night cheekily back-heel’s the ball into the path of Vowles.

But the forward could only send his shot wide as Bartlett’s side went into the break 1-0 up.

Weston continued to press and started the second-half well.

Humphries first saw his wicked free-kick pushed over by Locke for a corner and from the resulting set piece Vowles could only direct his header off target.

Purnell then saved well from Joe O'Loughlin after Mannings cross found him at the back post just before the hour.

Ollis then curled over before Simpson’s powerful strike was superbly tipped wide by Purnell.

Barrett introduced Javier Blazquez for his debut for Kempster in the 72nd minute before bringing on Sahr Nanoh six minutes later for Cox.

And the academy star almost got his first goal for Weston after being played down the right but he could only send his effort wide of the goal.

A few minutes later Frome levelled the scores after a short back pass allowed to Ollis to scoop in and round Purnell to slot the ball into the unguarded net from the edge of the area.

Griffith and Vowles couldn’t connect with Moulden’s teasing cross from six yards out before Town scored the winner in the 89th minute.

Another sloppy back pass was picked up by Simpson who looked up and he rolled into the path of Mannings to slot home to knock out Weston and end their seven-game unbeaten run in 2022.

Weston AFC: Purnell, Murray, Kempster, (Blazquez 72), Humphries, Pope, McCootie, Moulden, Bastin, Cox, (Nanoh 78), Vowles, Griffith