Weston AFC launch donation centre to help Ukraine

Two Weston AFC supporters, with help from the club, have set up a donation centre to help Ukraine ahead of tonight’s game with Swindon Supermarine.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine on February 24.

Fans Rhys Gregory and Chris Gordon will be in the Somerset Suite Function Room between 6.45pm-7.45pm where they will collect any donations.

The club have been in contact with a Humanitarian Centre in Lviv, Ukraine and will be accepting clothing, food, hygiene essentials and other donations.

Gregory and Gordon told the club’s website: "After seeing the destruction and evil currently in Ukraine, we both thought that as a community with a great caring fan base, we could give something back to the endangered, that could easily be us.”

Weston AFC's communications manager Alex Crowther added: “We would like to thank our supporters in advance for their donations, and also thank Rhys Gregory and Chris Gordon for organising the donation centre.”