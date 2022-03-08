News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Weston AFC launch donation centre to help Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 11:23 AM March 8, 2022
People can donate in the Somerset Suite Function Room between 6:45pm - 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday).

People can donate in the Somerset Suite Function Room between 6:45pm - 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday). - Credit: Mark Atherton

Two Weston AFC supporters, with help from the club, have set up a donation centre to help Ukraine ahead of tonight’s game with Swindon Supermarine.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine on February 24. 

Fans Rhys Gregory and Chris Gordon will be in the Somerset Suite Function Room between 6.45pm-7.45pm where they will collect any donations.

The club have been in contact with a Humanitarian Centre in Lviv, Ukraine and will be accepting clothing, food, hygiene essentials and other donations.

Gregory and Gordon told the club’s website: "After seeing the destruction and evil currently in Ukraine, we both thought that as a community with a great caring fan base, we could give something back to the endangered, that could easily be us.”

Weston AFC's communications manager Alex Crowther added: “We would like to thank our supporters in advance for their donations, and also thank Rhys Gregory and Chris Gordon for organising the donation centre.”

Non-League Football
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Vernon Lane was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston man sentenced to 18 years for sexual offences against children

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The magnificent Lady Justice statue ontop of the Old Bailey

Man admits dealing cannabis, cocaine and heroin in Weston

Paul Jones

person
North Somerset Courthouse

Legal

'Niche' speed limit worker handed 20-month driving suspension

Carrington Walker

person
BEARR Trust offers support for Ukraine

Raising

How to support Ukraine from Weston

Carrington Walker

person