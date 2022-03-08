Weston AFC launch partnership with Her Game Too

All smiles for Weston Ladies as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC have announced a new partnership with Her Game Too to tie in with International Women's Day.

The non-profit organisation aims to raise awareness of sexist abuse within the realms of football and was founded by 12 passionate female football fans in May 2021 with a launch video on social media.

So far the video has been viewed 1.9 million times on Twitter and continues to grow.

The Seagulls are one of 100 clubs partnered with Her Game Too, with the campaign creating further awareness to the problems faced in football by females.

"Her Game Too is such an inspiring organisation to have partnered with," Weston Ladies manager Sarah Adams told the club's website.

“The work they are doing to raise awareness for females in football is second to none – they are real trailblazers for this important movement.

“I’m really proud to be part of a club that recognises the importance of empowering all females who are involved in football from staff and players to fans.”

The campaign aims to create awareness, educate, research and develop a strong sense of community and create strong relationships with clubs, among much more.

As part of the agreement #HerGameToo logos will be displayed on the club's scoreboard and a report system where fans can help "stamp sexism out of the game".

Posters will also be displayed all around The Optima Stadium with how fans can report information.

Founder Lucy Ford added: "It’s brilliant to partner up with Weston AFC. They are a club who do so much for equality in the community already so they match the values of Her Game Too perfectly.

“Discrimination has no place in football and we can’t thank Weston AFC enough for backing our movement and for helping us to stamp sexism out of the game."