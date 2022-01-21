Sonny Cox: Weston AFC bring in forward on loan until end of the season

Sonny Cox has joined Weston AFC from Exeter City until the end of the season. - Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

Weston AFC have announced they have signed Sonny Cox from Exeter City on loan until the end of the season with Prince Henry and Nathanial Williams returning to Bristol City.

17-year-old striker Cox, who has been with the Grecians since he was seven, signed his first professional contract with the League Two side last summer to keep him with the club until 2024.

Cox has had a number of trials with a few Premier League clubs last season, including spending a week with Manchester United, and made two appearances in the EFL Trophy with Exeter this season against Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham.

"We have managed to bring in Sonny, we targeted him early in the season and are delighted to have him on board," Bartlett told the club website.

"There were a lot of clubs after him and we'd like to thank Exeter City for once again trusting us with one of their excellent young players."

Nathaniel Williams (left) and Prince Henry (right) have both left Weston AFC to return to Bristol City after their loan spell at BS24 came to an end. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Henry and Williams both signed for the Seagulls at the start of October from the Robins.

Henry scored six goals in 17 games while Williams made 12 appearances in their three months at BS24.

"Nat and Prince have returned to Bristol City, they were both a credit to their club and we wish them well," added Bartlett.

"They have contributed to Weston in a positive way, both playing in some important games and doing well.

"They have an opportunity now to go back to Bristol, get in front of the coaching staff and try to earn contract extensions."

Weston AFC have confirmed Ben Griffith will remain with Willand Rovers until the end of the season. - Credit: Will.T.Photography

Weston have also announced Ben Griffith and Bailey Kempster will stay with Willand Rovers until the end of the season.

Griffith has scored 12 goals in 20 games while Kempster has found the back of the net three times in 19 appearances with both Academy graduates regular starters in Devon.

Bailey Kempster, like Ben Griffth, has extended his loan stay with Willand Rovers until the end of the campaign. - Credit: Will.T.Photography

"Ben and Bailey are enjoying good loans at Willand and will stay until the end of the season," continued Bartlett.

"It was always our plan for these two to get a full season of senior games under their belts.

"We can see on a weekly basis in training how much they are benefitting and both will be in a position to challenge our squad next season."

Weston return to action on Saturday when they travel to Wiltshire to take on Salisbury at 3pm.