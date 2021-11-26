Weston AFC are "looking and expecting" to beat Dorchester Town says Bartlett

Marlon Jackson scored on his second debut at Hendon after re-signing for Weston following his departure from Chippenham Town and looks in contention to be involved against Dorchester Town this Saturday. - Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC

Manager Scott Bartlett said Weston AFC are “looking and expecting” to beat Dorchester Town on their return to The Optima Stadium this Saturday.

The Seagulls have been on the road in their last two games, where goals from Dayle Grubb and Marlon Jackson led Weston to a 2-0 win at Hendon last Saturday before a narrow 1-0 loss at Walton Casuals on Tuesday night.

“It’ll be nice to be back home after two trips to London, but we are under no illusions, it will be a tough game,” Bartlett said.

In the last month, Weston have have won four out of their last five at The Optima, including six from their eight in all competitions both home and away.

However, Dorchester are yet to win on their travels in six away games since beating Tiverton Town on October 13.

During that time the Magpies have hired Glenn Howes as their new manager to replace Robbie Herrera.

And Bartlett expects another challenging encounter when the two sides take on each other this weekend.

“We have been on a good run of form in general but they are a hard team to play against and with a new manager, that I know well. They will be up for it,” he added.

“They are building a new team with a new manager, we are a bit of a scalp so we will have to be at it to get a result. We are a good honest bunch and we will prepare property.”

Weston have won every game between the two sides since Bartlett came in from his second spell as manager.

But Bartlett said things have changed since their last meeting in September, where his side won 1-0, and their focus will be hopefully picking up another three points this Saturday.

He said: “It’s a different team, we are a different team so the last games will have little bearing on this particular result but we are looking and expecting to win the game. If we want to be successful we have to be confident going into games.”