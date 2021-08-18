Weston AFC beat Merthyr to maintain perfect start in front of bumper crowd

Published: 9:57 AM August 18, 2021

Weston AFC celebrate Sam Avery's opener against Merthyr Town during The Seagulls first home match of the season in front 0f 759 fans. - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

Dayle Grubb scored one and assisted another to help Weston AFC maintain their perfect start to the season with a 3-1 victory against Merthyr Town as supporters returned to The Optima Stadium for the first time in 304 days.

A crowd of 759 saw The Seagulls play their first home match in the Southern Premier South since October 17, when they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Eastleigh.

But there would be no repeat of that result this time as Sam Avery got the first goal on the stroke of half-time when he headed home Jordan Bastin’s teasing cross.

Grubb doubled Weston’s lead moments into the second half before The Martyrs hit back through Dan Barnard.

Former Forest Green Rovers midfielder Grubb then put the ball on the plate for Scott Laird to head home and continue Weston’s unbeaten start to the season.

Sam Avery heads home Weston AFC's first from Jordan Bastin's corner against Merthyr Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

Seagulls manager Scott Bartlett named an unchanged line-up after Saturday’s 1-0 win at Kings Langley, with Kieran Thomas again captaining the side.

Lloyd Humphries had the first sight of goal but his drive from 25 yards drifted wide of Steven Cann’s goal.

Cann then performed a superb save to deny Nick McCootie from Grubb’s cross inside the six-yard box before Humphries again saw his shot narrowly miss the target with his strike just over.

Lucas Vowles on the ball for Weston AFC in their win against Merthyr Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

Lucas Vowles saw a low shot deflect wide for a corner and from the resulting set-piece Bastin found Avery at the back post to nod home and spark joyous scenes around the ground as half-time soon after.

With the wind in their sails, Weston doubled their lead 30 seconds after the interval with a wonderful team goal.

Having kicked-off, Weston didn’t allow Merthyr to touch the ball and McCootie got on the ball, looked up and crossed to the far post where Grubb tapped in the second goal.

Weston AFC's Nick McCootie denied superbly by Merthyr Town goalkeeper Steven Cann after his point-blank header is saved by The Martyrs shotstopper. - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

However, the visitors hit back almost straight away after Ismail Yakubu’s header found Bernard to head past Luke Purnell and halve the deficit.

Will Turner came on for his competitive debut after 64 minutes before Laird made the game safe minutes later.

The left-back rose highest to tower home Grubb’s corner and make it three goals in three matches against Merthyr since signing for the club two years ago.

Jordan Bastin in action for Weston AFC in their first home of the season against Merthyr Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

Laird almost had a fourth when a fine solo run from halfway took him into the area but his shot struck the outside of the post.

However, the job was done as Weston made it two wins from two ahead of hosting Gosport Borough on Saturday.

Weston: Purnell, Thomas (Turner 64), Laird, Jagger-Cane, Pope, Avery, McCootie, (Murray 83), Humphries, Vowles, Grubb, Bastin (Symons 71). Attendance: 759.