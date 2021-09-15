Weston AFC manager Bartlett hails 'incredible' win at Dorchester Town

Published: 2:00 PM September 15, 2021

Weston AFC's Lloyd Humphries scored the only goal of the game in the 60th minute in the Seagulls 1-0 win at Dorchester Town - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett hailed their “incredible” win in the most “bizarre circumstances” at Dorchester Town last night.

Lloyd Humphries had opened the scoring after a goalless first half after an hour when the midfielder flicked the ball over a defender before rifling home an absolute screamer.

However, Luke Purnell was taken off after hitting his head saw Weston’s number one receive treatment for 15 minutes before he was able to get up and walk off the pitch.

Substitute Nick McCootie took over in goal and kept a clean sheet to help the Seagulls pick up the win.

“It’s a great surface and it’s good place to come and play and we’ve done well here in the past history but I thought we were excellent,” Bartlett told the club’s video channel.

“I thought we moved the ball really well, I thought we were bright, competitive and energetic but you can’t help wonder if it’s going to be another one of those where we don’t kill teams off when we are in ascendancy. This has been our, and my, problem and something we will get to the bottom of and we will fix.

“But in terms of the actual game we thoroughly deserved to win. Of all the games we have played where we have done well and not got everything, to win in those circumstances is incredible really.

“I can’t even remember the team at the end, I know Nick McCootie was in goal, Grubby was playing with one leg, Lairdy had come off and we had wingers at full-back."

Despite the obstacles faced throughout the match, Bartlett was delighted with his side, praising each and every one of his team.

The triumph made sweeter after his side ended their four Southern Premier South winless run and picked up their first victory on the road since the opening day of the season at Kings Langley.

“To be fair to the lads they have been brilliant all the way through,” he added.

“We have had two really poor halves, one against Met Police and one against Harrow, and the FA Cup game (with Flackwell Heath). I didn’t think we started great other than that from the day we came back for pre-season.

“I’ve been really pleased with them which in some ways is more difficult to analyse why we haven’t got the points I think we merit.

“That’s for us to sort out, Lairdy and I, and the board and players in fairness. I asked them to stand up and be counted.

“They found a way to win in the most bizarre circumstances we might not see a game like that with those many injuries and we hope he’s (Luke Purnell) ok first and foremost but Nick McCootie to go in goal is bizarre really but there we go.

“We will get everyone back, patched up and have a look at what we have got.”