Weston boss Bartlett welcomes Southern League restart date

Published: 9:42 AM March 16, 2021

Weston boss Scott Bartlett has welcomed the news of a start date for the 2021-22 Southern League season.

The league confirmed the new campaign will start in all four of its divisions on Saturday August 14, with curtailment of the 2020-21 season set to be ratified by the FA Council this week.

It has also been announced that the FA Cup extra preliminary round ties will take place on August 7, with preliminary round matches taking place two weeks later.

And Seagulls boss Bartlett, having seen his side reach the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup last term, said: "It's good to have a timeline to work towards and although it seems forever away it will come around quick enough and we will be ready.

"It's nice, for the first time since the start of last season we have a bit of direction and something to work to.

"Just about everything to be said about the pandemic and the curtailment of the last two seasons has been said, so we are just looking forward now and can't wait to get back at it."