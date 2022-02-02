Grubb's winner moves Weston AFC back into the play-offs
- Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC
Dayle Grubb put in a superb display to help Weston AFC move back into the play-offs with a 2-1 win at Beaconsfield Town on Saturday (January 29).
Grubb’s beautiful weighted ball found the returning Marlon Jackson to break the deadlock after the forward rounded Ryan Hall and passed the ball into the back of the net.
Aaron Minhas levelled the scores with a drive outside the box just after the hour but moments later Grubb had the final word.
He drove home at the near post for his fifth goal in five games and move the Seagulls up to fifth in the South West Premier.
Manager Scott Bartlett made three changes from their 2-2 draw with Farnborough at Holloways Park with Jackson, Jordan Bastin and Luke Purnell named in the starting line-up.
Max Harris and Jason Pope both missed out while Alfie Moulden was named on the bench.
Nice McCootie had the first chance of the game after nine minute but his strike from 25-yards-out drifted wide.
Moments later Weston opened the scoring after McCootie changed down Hall’s clearance with the ball falling into Grubb’s path and the midfielder’s pass found Jackson, who rounded the Rams goalkeeper to slot home.
Grubb, Bastin and Jackson all shot over Hall’s crossbar before the latter saw his drive go just wide of Hall’s near post.
The hosts grabbed their equaliser on 61 minutes when Minhas fired home from 20-yards-out but the Seagulls weren’t level for long as they restored their lead a couple of minutes later.
Substitute Moulden, who had only been on the pitch for four minutes, waltzed into the box, finding Grubb in the penalty area. The midfielder got the ball out his feet to score with his left foot at the near post to stretch Weston’s unbeaten run to seven.
Bartlett and his side are back in action tonight (Tuesday) against Frome Town in Somerset Premier Cup Quarter-Finals at The Optima Stadium at 7:45pm.
Weston XI: Purnell, Keiran Thomas (C), Laird, Jagger-Cane, Josh Thomas, Avery, McCootie (Cox 75), Dodd, Jackson, Grubb, Bastin (Moulden 59)