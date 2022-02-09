Weston AFC Academy organises trial for teens

Weston AFC's Academy is one of only 22 clubs outside of the Football League nationally to be licensed, and the only one in North Somerset. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Weston AFC Academy has organised a trial for players between the ages of 15 and 18 at the Optima Stadium on February 25.

The trial will take place between 10am and 1pm on The Optima Stadium’s FIFA quality 3G surface and players are asked to bring boots and shin pads.

The Academy, which is one of only 22 clubs outside of the Football League nationally to be licensed, and the only one in North Somerset, have produced a number of talented players in the last few of years including Dayle Grubb and Ryan Jones.

The Academy has received record investment over the last 18 months, appointing Head of Academy Simon Panes and Head of Coaching and Head of Senior Phase Mark McKeever.

"We at Weston AFC Academy are already looking ahead to start our recruitment for the 2022-23 season in our Senior Phase, as well as welcoming any new players wanting to play for the club this season," Panes told the club's website.

He added: “Come and join us on the most perfect footballing pathway in non-league football.”