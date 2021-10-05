Weston AFC edge past Frome Town in five goal thriller in Southern Cup

Published: 9:40 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 11:27 PM October 5, 2021

Lloyd Humphries scored his fourth goal of the season to help Weston AFC beat Frome Town in the Southern League Challenge Cup. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Lloyd Humphries scored the winner for Weston AFC to help the Seagulls progress in the Southern League Challenge Cup against Frome Town in a thrilling encounter at The Optima Stadium tonight (Tuesday).

On a cold and blustery night in Somerset it was the hosts who opened the scoring through new signing Prince Henry's low drive.

But Frome were awarded two penalties in six minutes. The first was duly dispatched by James Ollis before Rex Mannings saw his effort saved by Luke Purnell.

However, Kane Simpson put the Robins in front just after half-time before Adam Smith's superb strike levelled the scores and Humphries poked home for his fourth goal of the season to seal the win.

Manager Scott Bartlett made six changes from their 1-0 defeat at Dorking Wanderers in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, including debuts for Nathaniel Williams, Prince Henry and Adam Smith.

Purnell was also restored back to the starting line-up after recovering from his injury he sustained at Dorchester Town in place of Kie Plumley.

The Seagulls started brightly and Keiran Thomas saw his thunderous drive kept out superbly by Seth Locke before Henry's effort from 25 yards out was tipped behind by the visiting goalkeeper.

But Bristol City loanee Henry did break the deadlock moments later. Jay Murray's low corner found the 18-year-old forward to fire home first time from the edge of the area with his left foot.

Prince Henry in action for Weston AFC during their Southern League Challenge Cup tie with Frome Town. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

But the visitors hit back almost instantly when fellow debutant Williams brought down Jack Witcombe in the box.

Ollis stepped up to send Purnell the wrong way and stroke the ball into the bottom right hand corner.

Referee Richard Lawrence then awarded The Robins a second penalty when Jason Pope's poor head was pounced upon by Ollis and the forward was brought down by Purnell.

With Ollis off the pitch the responsibility fell to Mannings but the midfielder's tame spot kick was saved by Purnell down to his left.

Humphries drew Loche into a save after linking well with Thomas before Weston's captain fired drove a low shot wide.

James Dodd then shot over as the game ended into half-time all level.

But nine minutes into the second half Simpson was given a lot of space and time to pick his spot, and the forward drove in a shot via the crossbar to put the visitors in front for the first time.

However, Danny Greaves' side weren't in front for long as just three minutes later the hosts drew level.

A long ball found Smith down the left. He cut past one defender before bending a shot on the edge of the box and into the top right hand corner.

Weston AFC celebrate Adam Smith's equaliser against Frome Town in the Southern League Challenge Cup. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

And the Seagulls went back in front after Henry trickery down the left saw him square the ball across the goal and into the path of Humphries.

The midfielder couldn't miss and his effort sailed into the back of the net via the crossbar and a place in the next round.

Purnell, Thomas, (C), (Cane, 46), Laird, Dodd, Pope, Williams, Murray, Humphries, Henry, Smith, Bastin