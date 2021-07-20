Weston AFC's superb first-half performance earns Clevedon Town triumph

Published: 10:28 PM July 20, 2021

Nick McCootie scored two of Weston's four goals against Clevedon Town. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston AFC stretched their unbeaten pre-season with a wonderful first-half display at Clevedon Town.

Nick McCootie grabbed the friendly's opening goal after six minutes with a fast-flowing counter attack after Luke Purnell threw the long ball to Scott Laird and his long ball found the forward to slot home.

Dayle Grubb got himself on the scoresheet before Lloyd Humphries stunner made it three.

McCootie then got his second from the penalty spot after he was fouled in the box.

Despite two goals in three second-half minutes from Glen Hayer and Ollie Babbington, The Seagulls comfortably made it four games without defeat at the Everyone Active Stadium.

You may also want to watch:

While Clevedon are now without a win from their four pre-season matches after tonight's (Tuesday) defeat, following losses against Taunton Town, Chippenham and Shepton Mallet.

Manager Scott Bartlett made two changes from last Friday's 2-1 win at Frome Town with Grubb and McCootie in for Bailey Kempster and Mike Symons.

Former Seasiders Jay Murray and Lucas Vowles were also named in the starting 11.

And it was from Syd Camper's header which came off the crossbar which saw Weston push forward in devastating effect to put the visitors the dream start.

Purnell's throw to Laird saw the captain for the evening started where he left off at Frome with his sixth involvement in pre-season when his long diagonal ball over the top found McCootie to bring it down superbly and finish smartly.

Grubb, returning from a period of self isolation, grabbed the second when Laird's cross was cleared away to the former Forest Green Rovers man on the edge of the area and he curled his shot right into the far corner beyond Harley Wilkinson.

Humphries then scored the goal of the night after Grubb's cross found the midfielder and he let fly from 30-yards, much to the delight of the visiting supporters.

As half-time approached, McCootie made it four from the spot after he was brought down in the penalty area to put Bartlett's side into dreamland.

The hosts were left shell-shocked but hit back six minutes into the second-half when Morgan Williams' shot was deflected by Hayer to leave Purnell in no man's land.

Half-time substitute Babbington halved the scores when he curled home a free-kick at the near post as Weston earned back-to-back wins.

Weston XI: Purnell, Thomas, Laird, (C), Jagger-Cane, Pope, Avery, McCootie, (Kempster, 76), Humphries, (Griffith, 67), Vowles, (Symons, 63), Grubb and Murray (Harvey, 76)

Clevedon Town XI: Wilkinson, Nicholson, Heywood, (Iles, 77), Kingdon (C), Hayer, Camper, Davies, (Pitt, 46), Williams, Feltham, (Babbington, 46), Jones (King, 46) and Kemsley