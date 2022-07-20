Weston come out on top at local rivals Clevedon Town

Jay Murray in action for Weston AFC at former side Clevedon Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Weston AFC returned to winning ways with a 4-1 win over local rivals Clevedon Town on Tuesday night.

Ben Griffith opened the scoring just before half-time to put the Seagulls on their way.

Further second-half goals from Elis Watts, Scott Laird and a penalty from Dayle Grubb sealed the victory to put last Friday’s defeat against Newport County behind them.

Freddie King did get one back when the Seasiders were 3-0 down but Weston recorded their third successive triumph on that road following victories over Brimscombe & Thrupp and Bridgwater United.

Weston AFC and Clevedon Town meet each other before their friendly at the Everyone Active Stadium. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Captain Grubb had the first chance of the contest but his free-kick was pushed away by Clevedon goalkeeper Luca Smith before Lloyd fired over from the following corner.

Jack Holmes then had two headers in quick succession. His first header drifted wide from Grubb’s free-kick before his second was superbly saved by Smith.

Holmes then saw saw his low effort cleared off the line by former Weston player Callum Eastwood before Bailey Kempster saw his volley drift wide after doing well to get on the end of Jay Murray’s pin-point cross

Jack Holmes in action for Weston AFC at Clevedon Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Holmes once again went close but his drive from 25 yards went over the bar.

However, the visitors did get the goal they deserved in the 42nd minute. Griffith picked up Grubb’s pass 18 yards out and the forward saw his effort deflect off Eastwood and loop over Smith into the back of the net.

Alex Camm nearly levelled the scores at the end of the half when his strike cannoned off the post and disappeared behind as Weston held a narrow 1-0 lead at the break.

But it didn’t say 1-0 for long as the Seagulls flew out of the blocks and doubled their lead in the 51st minute.

Laird found Griffith who held the ball up before his cheeky backheel found the left-back to slot it in from six yards.

Scott Laird scoring Weston AFC's second goal at Clevedon Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Weston quickly made it 3-0 eight minutes later as former Seasider Jay Murray picked the ball up on the right-hand side and his ball across goal was excellently finished first-time by Watts for his third goal of pre-season.

However, the hosts did grab one back in the 65th minute as Harvey Westlake played in King and the young forward slotted the ball across Luke Purnell for his second goal in two games.

Grubb hit the crossbar with a fantastic free-kick before Humphries fired over as Weston looked for a fourth.

The Seagulls had a chance to restore their three-goal cushion when Town captain Syd Camper brought down Murray in the box but Alfie Moulden saw his spot-kick held.

Dayle Grubb scores Weston AFC's fourth goal from the penalty spot at Clevedon Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

However, Scott Bartlett’s side did get a fourth in the 89th minute when Watts was brought down by Stan Irving inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot.

And Grubb thumped home from the spot into the top right-hand corner to seal the victory.

Weston XI: Purnell (Nasta 87), Thomas, Laird (Dodd 60), Jagger-Cane (Watts 46), Humphries, Holmes, Murray (Bastin 73), Moulden, Griffith, Grubb, Kempster.