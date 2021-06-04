Weston reveal pre-season schedule, starting against Exeter City XI

Published: 6:15 PM June 4, 2021 Updated: 6:16 PM June 4, 2021

Stock views of Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium, outside of the ground and of the Optima care office. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston have confirmed their full pre-season fixture schedule, starting on Tuesday July 6 against Exeter City XI.

The Seagulls will then take on Cardiff City XI a week later on July 13 before back-to-back away fixtures at Frome and Clevedon Town on July 16 and 20.

Weston end the month with two more matches at the Optima Stadium against a Bristol City XI and Swansea City under-23s on July 24 and 31.

Two more games are then scheduled at Slimbridge on Tuesday August 3 before Weston end their preparations against Yeovil Town four days later at The Optima Stadium.

Tickets for all home matches will be £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, which is defined as over-60s, students in full-time education, members of the armed forces and NHS workers, and £2 for under-16s.

Family and under-eights tickets are not available for these set of games.

Tickets are available to purchase online - https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wsmafc and will be available on matchdays via the turnstiles.

"We are very much looking forward to getting back in together and starting pre-season," manager Scott Bartlett told the club website.

"Our programme is varied and will provide us with a number of tough tests prior to the season starting.

"We can't wait to welcome our supporters back as we look to build fitness and form ahead of the new season."

Full pre-season schedule:

Tuesday July 6, Exeter City XI, (H) 7:45pm

Tuesday July 13, Cardiff City XI, (H) 7:45pm

Friday July 16, Frome Town, (A) 7:45pm

Tuesday July 20, Clevedon Town, (A) 7:30pm

Saturday July 24, Bristol City XI, (H) 3:00pm

Saturday July 31, Swansea City U23s, (H) 3:00pm

Tuesday August 3, Slimbridge, (A) 7:45pm

Saturday August 7, Yeovil Town, (H) 3:00pm

The Southern League Premier South season will then start August on August 14.

"It’s great. It’s nice to have something to work toward for us all," added Bartlett.

"From our point of view, it’s great to be able to get back to normal and plan for a new season and hopefully we will have a good crack at it.

"We would love to get promoted, I’d love to get the club back up a division for the supporters and the board. We know it’s a big task but we are capable and will give our best to try and achieve it."