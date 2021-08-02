Weston boss Bartlett looking forward to next test

Published: 11:15 AM August 2, 2021

Weston boss Scott Bartlett is looking forward to their next pre-season test on Tuesday night.

After seeing the Seagulls beat a Swansea City under-23 side by a 3-0 margin on Saturday, Bartlett takes his side to Slimbridge for their penultimate friendly fixture ahead of the Southern League season.

He said: "We like going to Slimbridge, it’s easily accessible and a good playing surface.

"I’ve seen them recently, they created numerous chances and looked dangerous. I think them and Frome could handle our league and that’s why we chose this game at this time.

"It’ll be a really good test and one we are looking forward to."

You may also want to watch:

Ben Whitehead netted the third goal in Weston's success over the Swans, having battled back from a serious knee injury suffered at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Bartlett added: "He did well but that’s what we expect for all of our players. Our strikers are all working extremely hard for the team, we press from the front which is important for us and as he gains more minutes we will be looking for more of an impact in that area.

"If he adds that to his game as well as his knack for scoring goals that’ll give us some fantastic competition in the forward areas.

"I’m happy for him, it’s his first goal in two years but that’s not completely accurate, we would say it’s his first goal in two appearances or 30 minutes after a long long time out."

Saturday's win maintained Weston's unbeaten record in pre-season, having beaten an Exeter City XI, Frome, Clevedon and a Bristol City XI and drawn with a Cardiff City XI.

Bartlett said: "We did well, we were strong, aggressive and played on the front foot.

"I’m not worried about whether we are unbeaten or not, parts of each pre-season game can be quite false but winning is a good habit to have.

"We scored three good goals and put them under pressure for the majority of the match. We are at our best when we do the simple things well for long periods and we did that. We played on the front foot, looked very good out of possession and creative with the ball."

Weston host Yeovil Town in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday, then visit Kings Langley on the first day of the Southern League season a week later.