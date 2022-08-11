Weston AFC boss Bartlett looking forward to home fixtures

Bracknell Town and Weston drew 2-2 on the opening day of the Southern League season - Credit: John Leakey

Weston AFC boss Scott Bartlett is looking forward to playing successive home games in the Southern League Premier in the coming days.

The Seagulls host Gosport Borough at the Optima Stadium on Saturday and Yate Town next Tuesday (August 16), having started their campaign with a 2-2 draw at Bracknell Town last weekend.

And Bartlett also hopes to make another addition to his squad for the midweek date, saying: "We now have two home games which look like they will be played in ridiculously hot conditions.

"We are looking forward to being back at home. We trained very well last night [Tuesday] and will need to be at our best.

"We are still looking to add another centre half which may be done in time for Saturday, but certainly Tuesday which will help as players at this stage of the season are still finding their feet and the league games are so much more intense.

"Sam Avery is back properly now so we have no injury concerns, we will just monitor freshness and fatigue over the next two games."

Weston needed a last-gasp equaliser to earn a point at Bracknell, having fallen two goals down inside 15 minutes.

Jordan Espirit poked home the first Bracknell goal, with captain Seb Bowerman doubling the advantage to leave the visitors shellshocked.

Weston goalkeeper Max Harris receives treatment at Bracknell Town - Credit: John Leakey

But captain Dayle Grubb replied from the penalty spot before the break and, when his late shot was saved, Ben Griffith pounced on the rebound.

Bartlett added: "It was a hard start and a difficult game given their promotion last season, being away on the first day and their own ambitions. But we found a way to get something from the game.

"We can and will definitely be better but we showed good experience and patience to come from 2-0 down to earn what I think will be a valuable point.

"We didn’t start particularly well and played in the wrong areas but there were positives. Jacob Jagger-Cane, Max Harris and Lloyd Humphries were excellent on the day and everyone contributed in different ways which helped us get something.

"Our front two of Marlon Jackson and Reuben Reid would have been frustrated by a lack of quality into them in the first half but used their experience to grind out two good performances, battled hard and took the ball in difficult areas for the team and relieved pressure.

"It was an untidy game and we had to battle hard. Dayle Grubb was disappointed at how the game flowed, we never really got into a proper rhythm to suit him, but he still scored a penalty and set up the winner. It was a game of key moments and we did well in the end."