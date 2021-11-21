Marlon Jackson and Josh Thomas sign for Weston AFC

Marlon Jackson celebrates after finding the net for Weston AFC against Dartford in April 2019 during his spell with the Seagulls. - Credit: Will.T.Photography

Weston AFC have strengthened their squad with the signings of Marlon Jackson and Josh Thomas, while Max Harris has extended his loan with the Seagulls until January.

The 30-year-old forward re-joins the club for his second spell, after scoring 10 goals in 26 appearances in the 2018-19 season, following his release from Chippenham Town.

His tally in that campaign saw him finish as the club’s top scorer.

According to Gazette & Herald, the Bluebirds were forced to let Jackson go, along with former Seagulls man Ross Stearn to save £1,500 a week from their budget due to effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He marked his second debut with the club with a goal in Weston’s 2-0 win at Hendon on Saturday.

Jackson had only been on the pitch for four minutes before firing home Jordan Bastin’s pass.

Dayle Grubb had scored the Seagulls opening goal from the penalty spot after only three minutes.

Manager Scott Bartlett told the club’s website: “Marlon is a good, experienced striker, and a good character. He’s had a good career, he also had a good spell here before and has done well at Gloucester and Chippenham since.

“We have some excellent strikers at the club, him and Nick (McCootie) can take the younger ones under their wings which will be valuable for us as we enter another busy period of games”.

Weston AFC have signed Josh Thomas from Taunton Town. - Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC

Thomas, who can play centre-back, right-back or in central midfield, arrives from Taunton Town, and like Jackson made his debut at The Greens.

“We have targeted Josh for some time, he is powerful and versatile so will be a perfect fit for us,” added Bartlett.

“He also has a connection to (Chris) Knowlesy, Keiran (Thomas), Marlon and Sam (Avery) from Gloucester so will settle in well.

“We were just unable to get things sorted recently prior to him signing for Taunton but things change quickly in football and an opportunity came up for us over the last day or so. I’d like to thank Kevin Sturmey for helping us get it all sorted so quickly.

“We have a lot of games coming up – we think the addition of Marlon and Josh will help us.”

Max Harris in action for Weston AFC on his debut against Chesham United in October. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Weston have also agreed to keep goalkeeper Harris, who has kept three clean sheets in six appearances since signing loan from Cheltenham Town in October, until the new year with the option to extend his loan until the end of the season.