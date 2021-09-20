Weston AFC and Sellebrity Soccer's charity game for Winston's Wish makes over £7,500

Published: 2:29 PM September 20, 2021

Weston AFC players and staff hold aloft a cheque of £7,624 for Winston's Wish from left to right, Tim Clarke, Oli Bliss, Sam Avery, Niel Bassom, Kieran Thomas, Richard Sloane and Alex Crowther - Credit: Liam Drury/WsMAFC

Weston AFC and Sellebrity Soccer have announced that their charity football match raised over £7,500 for Winston's Wish, in memory of Liam Shepherd.

Altogether £7,624 was raised for the charity, which have been supporting bereaved children and young people since 1992 and provide specialist child bereavement support services across the UK.

The game saw around 1,300 supporters attend and be treated to a downpour of goals between The Protectors and The Destroyers consisting of TV, social media and sports stars.

A total of 15 goals were scored, including a hat-trick for Weston’s Head of Foundation Phase Matt Bazell, as The Destroyers ran out 8-7 winners.

Shepherd, who sadly passed away in March, played for Weston-super-Mare AFC Academy and was a keen fundraiser for Winston’s Wish.

When told the final figure raised, Paul Moore, Associate Director of Fundraising at Winston’s Wish, told the club’s website: “We’re so grateful to all those who came to the match, to Liam’s mum, Kimberley, the team at Weston AFC and Sellebrity Soccer.

"The match day was such a special way to remember Liam and continue his legacy.

"This donation could help us provide one-to-one support for 15 children - that’s 15 young lives changed for good by helping them to come to terms with the past, to cope with their grief and learn to face the future with confidence and hope – for that we can’t say thank you enough!”

Kevin Cooper, Co-Founder at Sellebrity Soccer, added “We've like to say a huge thank you to everyone who showed their support.

"It was an outstanding day. Everyone at Sellebrity Soccer would like to thank the celebrity players, the football club, and everyone who visited The Optima Stadium.

"For what was a very emotional day, the feel-good was needed and to have raised an amazing amount of money for Winston's Wish is the cherry on top.

"We already can’t wait for next year where the event will be bigger and better."

Neil Keeling, Operations Director at Weston-super-Mare AFC, continued: “It was truly a remarkable day, the support from the local community was amazing to see.

"Everyone associated with the event can be extremely proud of what was achieved - Hopefully we can go again next year''

For help coping with grief or a recent bereavement, visit www.childbereavementuk.org/managing-a-sudden-death.