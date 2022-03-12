Ellis Watts: Winger joins Weston AFC on loan from Aldershot Town for rest of the season

Weston AFC have announced Elis Watts has joined on loan from Aldershot Town until the end of the season, subject to FA approval.

Watts has already featured for Farnborough and Hayes & Yeading United this campaign on loan from Aldershot, where he became a regular starter in both teams.

The 19-year-old winger put in an impressive performance against the Seagulls for Hayes back in January, his quick feet and technical ability catching the eye.

And Watts could play his first game for Weston AFC at Metropolitan Police when the two sides meet this afternoon, as the Seagulls look to stretch their 12-game unbeaten run with 10 games left this season.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he told the club’s website.

“I can’t wait to get going, get some games under my belt and hopefully help the side finish in the play-off places”.

Watts began his career with Cardiff City Academy before moving to Newport County in 2014, playing for their Academy sides before progressing into the under-18s for the start of the 2018-2019 season.

He made his first-team debut for the Exiles as a starter in the Papa Johns Trophy defeat against West Ham United U21s in September 2019 while a second-year scholar, before starting against Exeter City in the same competition a month later.

He got his first taste of regular first-team football when he signed for Bristol Manor Farm in January 2020, making five appearances and assisted one before the season was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After leaving Newport at the end of the 2019-2020 season Watts joined National League club Aldershot Town in the summer of 2020 and linked up with their under-23 squad, scoring three goals in nine games Suburban Football League Premier Division.

In 2020-2021, he also spent time on loan with Met Police’s under-23 side, scoring twice in two games in the Suburban Football League Premier Division.

After signing his first professional contract in August 2021, Watts moved up to the first team and made his debut on the opening day of season as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat to Chesterfield.

He has made a further three league appearances, all from the bench, and scored his first Aldershot goal in the 4-1 Hampshire Senior Cup defeat to Farnborough in September 2021.

In October 2021, he signed for Southern League Premier Division side Farnborough on loan until January, scoring three goals and assisted three in his 10 appearances in Hampshire.

After being recalled in December 2021 Watts started Aldershot’s 1-0 away defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge on December 28 before signing for Hayes & Yeading on a month’s loan in January.

This was extended for an extra month in February and scored one goal and assisting one from his 13 matches during his time in London.

“Elis is someone that had been on our radar for a while, and although he’s at Aldershot he actually lives fairly local to us and I’ve known him since he was at Newport County,” manager Scott Bartlett added.

“He is a talented boy and is excellent in one-on-one situations, and can play in a number of attacking positions.

“With the number of games we have in a small space of time, we wanted to make sure we have enough squad depth and competition”.