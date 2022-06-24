Reuben Reid: Weston AFC sign forward after Yeovil Town exit

Reuben Reid has signed for Weston AFC following his departure from Yeovil Town and becomes the Seagulls second summer signing. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images/Andy Lloyd/PA Wire

Weston AFC have announced the signing of Reuben Reid following his departure from Yeovil Town.

The 33-year-old spent two years with the Glovers before leaving this summer.

Before that Reid has had an extensive career in the Football League, accumulating 434 games, scoring 118 goals, including south-west clubs Plymouth Argyle, Exeter City, Forest Green Rovers, and Cheltenham Town.

And It was at at Forest Green where manager Scott Bartlett first came across Reid, while player-assistant manager Scott Laird played with the forward at Argyle.

Reid’s brother Jake also played for the Seagulls between 2017 and 2018.

“Reuben is a fantastic player and has been a proven striker throughout his career in the football league. This is a real coup for us,” Bartlett told the club’s website.

“He is a personality, a very good character, he’s a winner and will add so much experience and quality to an already great changing room.

“It’s a real compliment to our club because he had some fantastic offers to stay full time or go into a hybrid system that some clubs are adopting now but he committed to us and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Reid began his career with Plymouth, the first of four spells with the Devon based club.

He had loan spells at Kidderminster Harriers, Rochdale, Torquay United, Wycombe Wanderers and Brentford being leaving the Pilgrims in 2008.

He joined Rotherham United before bagging a move to West Brom after a prolific season in Yorkshire.

Further spells with Peterborough Walsall, Oldham followed before moving to the south-west where he has remained ever since.

He becomes the second club signing after James Dodd signed a permanent deal, following his loan last season, to remain at BS24.

Reid said he was approaching the “biggest crossroads” in his life and the decision to join Weston “felt right” after a career in the game which has spanned 17 years.

He added: “I’m grateful and humbled by the manager’s pursuit, approach and eventual opportunity he has given me for myself and family.

“At this stage in my career, I want to be a part of something exciting and progressive. After speaking to and confiding with a solid friend of mine in Scott Laird, I realised that this is exactly what I need.”