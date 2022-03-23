Weston AFC move into play-off spots with win at Wimborne

Jacob Jagger-Cane was among the goals for Weston AFC at Wimborne Town - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC climbed into the Southern League Premier South play-off places with a 4-0 win at basement boys Wimborne Town on Tuesday.

And the Seagulls will be looking to maintain their fine form when they welcome Hendon to the Optima Stadium on Non-League Day on Saturday, when season-ticket holders from all league clubs can gain half-price entry.

They took the lead after 19 minutes at Wimborne when a long clearance was brought down by Nick McCootie 30 yards out and he beat his man on the left, drove into the box and clipped the ball over Gerard Benfield.

And the second half was just two minutes old when Dayle Grubb crossed for Sonny Cox to volley home from close range and double their advantage.

A third goal arrived on the hour mark as a superb team move ended with Scott Laird cutting the ball back for Jacob Jagger-Cane to sweep into the net from 12 yards.

And Laird got in on the act on 67 minutes when captain Keiran Thomas saw his cross knocked away for the player/assistant manager to volley home.

Benfield prevented Weston from extending their lead further with some fine saves, but it was a job well done as they moved one point above Chesham United into fifth place, with six games to go.

Scott Bartlett's men had claimed a tense 1-1 draw at Farnborough on Saturday, thanks to Marlon Jackson's goal 20 minutes from time.

Elliot Buchanan put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot midway through the first half and Mitchell Parker hit the post in the second half.

But Weston dominated possession after the break and levelled when substitute McCootie beat his man and crossed for Jackson to tuck home.

The Seagulls are set to visit Tiverton Town on Wednesday (7.45pm).

*The club has also announced that their Easter half-term football fun days for children aged six to 12 are returning to the Optima Stadium.

Costing £15 per day and led by Foundation Phase Manager Matt Bazell and Academy Coach Ethan Reed, these will run from Monday April 11 until Thursday April 14 and from Tuesday April 19 to Friday April 22, from 9am until 3pm.

Activities include skill challenges, mini tournaments, penalty competitions, passing drills and fun games, with players needing 3G appropriate boots, trainers and shin pads, as well as a packed lunch and approriate dress.

Visit the club website westonsmareafc.co.uk to reserve a place.