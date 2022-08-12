Weston loanee Jones wants to show what he can bring to table

Taylor Jones says he is really looking forward to showing what he can bring after signing a six-month loan deal at Weston AFC.

The Southern League club announced the arrival of the defender from Cardiff City, confirming Jones as primarily a centre-back who can also play at right-back or on the right side of a back three.

And Scott Bartlett is hoping that versatility can help his side in the early stages of the 2022-23 season.

Jones, 19, said: "I'm delighted to be here. I've met the manager and all the lads so that's been great and I've settled in quite quickly.

"I’ve trained a few times now and I see that there’s a strong group of which are willing to work hard for one another.

"I’m really looking forward to showing the fans and everyone at the club what I can bring to the table.

"I’ve seen that they had a great end to last season so hopefully we can build on a strong start to the season this year and push to get up that table.

"I’ll be giving 100 per cent for the club and be ready whenever I’m needed for sure."

Weston are set to welcome Gosport Borough to the Optima Stadium on Saturday, having secured a point from a 2-2 draw at Bracknell Town on the opening day of the campaign last weekend.

And speaking of his latest addition, Bartlett added: "We've targeted Taylor for a while now and we are delighted he's with us.

"Darren Purse is a mutual friend of mine and Chris Barker’s, and has really helped us with this one.

"We have had some really good loans from Cardiff in my time in Rollin Menayese, Dan Martin, Lloyd Humphries and James Waite, and Taylor is another solid character who jumped at the chance to come in with us.

"I’ve dragged my son to Hereford, Chippenham and Cardiff to watch Taylor three times this pre-season and we like what we saw, he is aggressive and a good defender.

"He is good in possession, versatile and has also captained Wales at U19 level, he will be a good fit for us.

"I’d like to thank the board also for supporting this loan."

