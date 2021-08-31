Weston AFC draw positives from Bank Holiday point against Tiverton

Published: 8:03 AM August 31, 2021

Nick McCootie captained Weston and scored in their Bank Holiday draw with Tiverton Town - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston AFC had to settle for a Southern League point against Tiverton Town after conceding in the 89th minute on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Seagulls produced an impressive attacking display in front of a crowd of 753 at The Optima, following successive 1-0 home defeats to Gosport Borough and Met Police, and saw Nick McCootie head just wide from Jordan Bastin's early cross.

Lloyd Humphries fired wide from 25 yards and Jacob Jagger-Cane saw his deflected cross cleared off the line by Craig Woodman.

Scott Laird had a shot tipped wide and Jason Pope headed against the foot of a post from the corner, with Dayle Grubb denied on the follow-up attempt.

Lucas Vowles also saw a shot saved, Pope headed Grubb's free-kick over and McCootie was denied before the opening goal arrived against the run of play on 37 minutes.

Olaf Koszela broke on the left and crossed for Jordan Lam, whose shot was blocked but the ball fell to Matt Wright to slot past Luke Purnell.

Vowles went close to a quick response, dragging a shot just wide, but Weston needed a block from Will Turner to snuff out a Tivvy counter before the interval.

Weston finally found the net just before the hour when Bastin ran at the visiting defence and played in captain McCootie, who slotted home.

And after Bastin had a shot saved from Grubb's through ball, the hosts took the lead on 70 minutes when Laird played a free-kick to Pope and then received a return pass, beat his man and fired a right-footed shot into the top corner.

Louis Morrison curled a free-kick over for Tivvy, while Grubb flashed a shot wide on a Weston counter, and the home side were pegged back late on when Joe Belsten broke on the right and saw his cross reach Wright, who diverted it past the diving Purnell.

Weston might still have snatched a winner in the third minute of injury time when Humphries led an attack and shot against the foot of a post as an entertaining contest ended all square.

Weston: Purnell, Murray, Laird, Jagger-Cane, Pope, Turner, McCootie, Humphries, Vowles, Grubb, Bastin (Griffith 88). Unused subs: Symons, Whitehead, Kempster, Yule-Turner.