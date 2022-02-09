Weston AFC to subsidise supporters coach for Taunton Town game

Weston AFC have announced they will subsidise a supporters coach for their away trip to Taunton Town in the Southern Premier South this Spring.

The first team staff and players will contribute to 50 per cent of every supporter who travels on coach for their game with the Peacocks on April 2.

The saving will see the cost of coach ticket cost each supporter £4.90 instead of £9.80.

"We can’t thank the supporters enough for the way they have got behind the team this season, win, lose or draw its been incredible," manager Scott Bartlett told the club's website.

“This is only a small gesture by myself and the staff really, but our numbers both home and away have grown and we wanted to find a way to show our appreciation.”

Operations Director Neil Keeling continued: "It’s great to hear the first team management and players are subsidising a supporters coach, the support home and away has been fantastic.

“The Club will be looking to do something towards the end of the season.”

Coach tickets can be booked on a first come first serve basis through supporter Russell Morris on phone 07494444511 or email russellshutt@yahoo.co.uk.