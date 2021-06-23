Weston AFC under-10s celebrate success in national finals

Published: 5:00 PM June 23, 2021

All smiles for Weston AFC under-10s as they pose for the camera after the final at Rectory Park. - Credit: WsMAFC

Weston AFC under-10s came away from Middlesex with victory in the national finals at Rectory Park.

The young Seagulls won each game they took part in starting with North Somerset in the first round before claiming victory in the second against Mid Somerset.

Then after beating South Gloucestershire in the semi-finals, Nick Osborne and Craig Graham’s side beat Cheltenham in the final and were presented with the medals and coveted trophy.

“What an amazing weekend and experience for the players,” said Graham.

“They played against teams from around the country at an amazing facility. We’re so proud of all players' achievements this season. Many thanks to all the parents who got all the players to Middlesex."

Head of Academy Simon Panes added: “The club and the academy are so proud of what Nick our coach and the boys have achieved this season over a short period of time.

“Due to Covid restrictions time spent with the boys has been limited. So to reach the National Championships is a major achievement and a great experience for all involved.”