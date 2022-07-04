Weston AFC began 75th anniversary celebrations with reveal of new home and away kit

Weston AFC have begun celebrations for their 75th anniversary with the launch of their new kit this evening.

The Seagulls unveiled a video today (Monday) which showcased both their home and away kits.

The white and black shirt with gold stripes will be Weston’s home kit with the pink one with black on the corner as their away strip, with both sponsored by McDonalds Somerset, TourLife and SafeDigging.

Weston Ladies' Georgia Ferdinando proudly wears the home kit. - Credit: WsMAFC

The kit pays homage to when the club was founded, with 1948-2023 on the collar and 75 on the shirts, and will be on show for the first time on Tuesday in Weston’s first pre-season friendly against Exeter City at The Optima Stadium.

The video also involved a member of every side, including the firsts, ladies, walking football and academy.

Weston AFC Walking Football's Kev Attwood wears the new home kit. - Credit: WsMAFC

First-team trio Marlon Jackson, Jason Pope and Bailey Kempster, academy starlet Liam Graham, Ladies’ Georgia Ferdinando and Walking Football's Kev Attwood all took part in the launch.

The video also saw club president Dennis Usher share his memories of Weston, Paul Bliss and how much the club meant to him.

And Operations Director and NK founder Neil Keeling said he wanted to draw in the anniversary and is hopeful it is one the supporters will enjoy.

Weston AFC club social manager Ann Sheppard holds aloft the home kit. - Credit: WsMAFC

“As it is the club’s 75th Anniversary, we wanted to offer something different for our fans, the shirt is fully sublimated, which means all logos are woven within the shirt,” he told Weston Mercury Sport.

“We have also included some small details on the shirt celebrating the 75 years, we hope the fans will like it. We certainly think it's one of the best shirts we have produced, the away kit offers a colour that the club have never worn, so we hope this will be a winner with our supporters.”

Adam Hellend and Lorna Davey, who worked with the club to produce the kit launch video, added: “It is our absolute pleasure to once again be asked to work with the club on this season's kit launch video.

“We are honoured to celebrate all the incredible people who have built the club up over 75 years and made Weston AFC what it is today.

“We can’t wait to join fans, staff and players this season to cheer on the team.”

Ferdinando said: “The kit is really smart and it will be great to see teams wearing it this upcoming season. I love the colours for the away strip too!

“Personally it’s always nice to be asked to be involved with the media and marketing side of things at the club and it was a good way to give something back by helping out with the kit launch.

“It’s so important to show how diverse football is and sport as a whole, so it was great to have all of the different teams representing the club for the launch.

“It shows that the club caters for so many people and demonstrates the sense of community at Weston AFC.”