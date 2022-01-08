Dayle Grubb's double on 400th appearance earn Weston AFC first win of 2022

Dayle Grubb scoring the first of his two goals for Weston AFC at Merthyr Town on his 400th appearance for the Seagulls. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Dayle Grubb marked his 400th Weston AFC appearance with two goals to help the Seagulls come from behind and grab their first win of 2022 with a 3-1 victory at Merthyr Town today (Saturday).

Lewis Powell gave the hosts the lead after Max Harris' mistake left the forward with a simple finish after 26 minutes but Grubb scored a couple minutes later when his effort squirmed under Jamie Cogman.

Grubb completed the comeback in the 58th minute with a penalty into the top left-hand corner before Marlon Jackson sealed the three points when he volleyed home from close range.

The win at The MET Coaches Community Stadium sees Weston move up to ninth place in the Southern Premier South.

Manager Scott Bartlett made three changes from his side's 2-2 draw with Truro City as he named Jacob Jagger-Cane, James Dodd and Alfie Moulden in the starting line-up for the visit to South Wales.

Josh Thomas and Jordan Basin dropped to the bench while there was no place in the squad for Keiran Thomas, after testing positive for the Coronavirus, allowing Grubb to captain the side on the day of reaching the milestone.

Nick McCootie goes for goal for Weston AFC's during their 3-1 win at Merthyr Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Nick McCootie had the first chance of the game after cutting in on the left and firing a 20-yard shot which was deflected behind.

Moments later Tom Hillman then found himself in space and one-on-one with goalkeeper Max Harris but the Cheltenham Town loanee stood firm and denied the left winger with his feet.

Curtis Jemmett-Hutson then went close twice in quick succession. His first attempt drifted wide before his low shot went straight into the arms of Harris.

McCootie then found himself one-on-one with Cogman, after latching onto Grubb's wonderful weighted through ball, but the former Brisbane City goalkeeper was able to keep out the forward's effort with his feet.

Against the run of play Merthyr opened the scoring midway through the first half.

A lapse of concentration from Harris saw him throw the ball to Powell and the former Weston forward was able to roll the ball into the empty next from six-yards-out.

However, Bartlett's side hit back almost immediately with an equaliser two minutes later.

Marlon Jackson scored Weston AFC's third goal to help the Seagulls win their first game in 2022. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Jackson found Grubb on the left-hand side of the penalty area and the midfielder eased past Martyrs captain Adam Davies before firing home, despite the best attempts of Matthew Harris as the ball trickled over the line.

On 42 minutes Scott Laird saw an effort pushed behind by Cogman before Sam Avery saw his header from Grubb's corner go agonising wide.

Lloyd Humphries saw his volley go over in stoppage time at the end of the first half as the two sides went into half time all level.

And the visitors didn't have to wait long to go in front after McCootie was brought down in the box 13 minutes into the second half allowing Grubb to convert from 12 yards his 110th goal in the colours of Weston.

Two quickly became three seven minutes later when Avery's superb ball found McCootie down the right and the forward's delightful weighted cross found Jackson to score from a few yards out to give Weston their first win in three games.

Weston XI: Harris, Jagger-Cane, Laird, (Bastin 61), Humphries, (Murray 46), Avery, Pope, McCootie, (Henry 73), Dodd, Jackson, Grubb (C), Moulden