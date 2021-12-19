Weston AFC's winning run ended by Swindon Supermarine

Marlon Jackson scored Weston AFC's only goal in their 2-1 defeat at Swindon Supermarine. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC’s three-game winning run came to an end with a 2-1 defeat at Swindon Supermarine yesterday (Saturday).

Marlon Jackson had turned the ball home inside the six-yard box in the 16th minute to give the Seagulls the lead and put them on course for their fourth victory in a row in all competitions, and eighth from their last nine Southern Premier South games.

But second-half goals from Harry Williams and Henry Spalding completed the turnaround to give Marine all three points at The Webbswood Stadium.

The loss sees the Seagulls drop down five places to 11th in the table, three points outside the play-off places.

Manager Scott Bartlett named the same starting line-up from their 2-1 victory against Walton Casuals.

And it was Weston who started the better of the two sides and went close to breaking the deadlock through Jordan Bastin after 12 minutes.

He picked up Jackson’s superb pull-back inside the penalty area but the winger could only fire over from eight-yards out

However, just moments later the visitors took the lead through a wonderful goal similar to their winner over the Stags.

Grubb picked up the ball and went on another mazy run, he guided past a few players before seeing his strike canon off the post but Jackson was in the right place at the right time to tap home from six-yards out.

Max Harris then superbly held Spalding’s low drive from 20-yards out before Nick McCootie’s sharp turn and shot just whistled wide of the far post as Bartlett’s men went into the break in buoyant mood.

Jackson went close when he headed over Bastin’s corner early in the second-half, but the Marine drew level on 66 minutes.

Jamie Edge's in-swinging free-kick on the left-hand side caused confusion and Williams was on hand to tuck the ball home from close range.

Moments later, however, McCootie showed great strength before he fired into the side netting just inside the penalty area as Weston looked to restore their lead.

Williams’ effort was then saved by Harris before Ryan Cambell’s follow-up struck the post before Matt Liddiard headed over from a corner as the game entered its final stages.

And in the 83rd minute it was hosts who grabbed the winner.

Bristol Rovers loanee Kieran Phillips carefully weighted ball found Spalding and the midfielder arrowed his strike through the legs of Harris and into the back of the net to give the Marine their fourth successive win.

Weston return to action on December 27 in their final game of 2021 when they travel to Devon to take on Tiverton Town at Ladysmead at 3pm.

Weston XI: Harris, Keiran Thomas (C), Laird, Dodd, (Jagger-Cane 81), Avery, Pope, McCootie, (Henry 81), Josh Thomas, Jackson, Grubb, Bastin (Moulden, 73)

Attendance: 311