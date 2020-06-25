Advanced search

Weston Athletics Club become second club to donate old shirts to Luhimba Project

PUBLISHED: 08:01 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:01 25 June 2020

Pupils from Ngembambili School displaying their kits kindly donated by Weston Athletic Club

Pupils from Ngembambili School displaying their kits kindly donated by Weston Athletic Club

Archant

Weston AC are the second sports club, after Hornets, to help The Luhimba Project by sending shirts from their Christmas Cracker race to aid the charity and help runner and chief volunteer Paul Temple.

The club, founded in 1978, aims to promote road and trail running and organises 12 races throughout the year with profits from each race donated to various local charities.

Temple’s involvement with the club and Wyvern Road Runners, which merged with Weston in 2001, led to The Luhimba Project being one of the chosen charities since the late 1980s.

“We haven’t really done it to boost ourselves,” said treasurer Geraldine Hope. “We’re just doing it because it’s surplus to us and it’s great to see it’s being used and being put to good use.

“To see all those little children with their smiling face wearing our T-Shirts is quite nice and it’s nice for members to see as well, that are involved in committee decisions and they can see good the club is doing outside of the community as well.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

Man wanted in connection with burglary

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

Man wanted in connection with burglary

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Athletics Club become second club to donate old shirts to Luhimba Project

Pupils from Ngembambili School displaying their kits kindly donated by Weston Athletic Club

Safety concerns for vulnerable as heatwave continues

Temperatures are set to soar in North Somerset today.

Pupils welcomed back into their classrooms

Only 15 children are allowed per classroom to allow for social distancing

Puxton Park announces reopening with free tickets for North Somerset NHS workers.

Social distancing measures will be put in place for the reopening.

Strawberry Line to partly close for maintenance works

End of day, end of the Strawberry Line at the sculpture on the approach to Yatton railway station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON