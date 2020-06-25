Weston Athletics Club become second club to donate old shirts to Luhimba Project

Pupils from Ngembambili School displaying their kits kindly donated by Weston Athletic Club Archant

Weston AC are the second sports club, after Hornets, to help The Luhimba Project by sending shirts from their Christmas Cracker race to aid the charity and help runner and chief volunteer Paul Temple.

The club, founded in 1978, aims to promote road and trail running and organises 12 races throughout the year with profits from each race donated to various local charities.

Temple’s involvement with the club and Wyvern Road Runners, which merged with Weston in 2001, led to The Luhimba Project being one of the chosen charities since the late 1980s.

“We haven’t really done it to boost ourselves,” said treasurer Geraldine Hope. “We’re just doing it because it’s surplus to us and it’s great to see it’s being used and being put to good use.

“To see all those little children with their smiling face wearing our T-Shirts is quite nice and it’s nice for members to see as well, that are involved in committee decisions and they can see good the club is doing outside of the community as well.”