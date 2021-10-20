Weston AFC plan to make supporters 'go home happy' after Chesham United says Laird

Published: 8:29 AM October 20, 2021

Player-assistant manager Scott Laird says Weston AFC will aim to make the supporters “go home happy” when they take on Chesham United at The Optima Stadium this Saturday.



The meeting will be the first game placed between the two sides since last December when the they met in the FA Trophy, which United deservedly won 3-1.



And with the Seagulls set to take on “one of the bigger clubs in the league” Laird believes they can “take a lot of confidence” from their postponement at Wimborne Town on Tuesday into their game with United.



“They are a good side, they know how to win games at this level they have some good players in key positions and they do the horrible side of the game really well,” Laird said.



“We owe them one after last year and they way they came to our place and acted. It’s a good chance to put a wrong right there.



“They tried to round us up, they tried to get under our skin which they did, so fair play it’s a chance for us to put that right this year because it was a bit over the top last year.



“It’s always good to be at home, we have the highest attendances in the league for average attendance the fans have been magnificent so it’s time for us to give them something to go home happy about.”



Weston were 3-0 up at the Magpies on Tuesday night before the match was called off after 39 minutes.



Jason Pope, Lloyd Humphries and Nick McCootie all got on the scoresheet, with Laird hailing their display as “scintillating” and “exceptional” during that period.



However, the referee deemed the pitch unplayable due to the weather and called the encounter off.



“I think he needed to give it a bit more time, I totally understand the fact of playing safety not just their players but our players, the gaffer and myself take that very seriously,” he added.



“I think it was very hastily called off. I think they could have given it to half-time see if the weather subsided which it actually did and also give the ground staff a chance to get some forks in



“In the end we are winning 3-0 at their place they didn’t really want it to be carrying on and the referee decided wrongly to call it off.”