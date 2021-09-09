Worle Reserves open Weston & District League season with big Portishead win

Published: 1:00 PM September 9, 2021

Weston & District League opened the 2021-22 season with their their first round of fixtures last weekend. - Credit: Archant

Weston & District League Division One champions Portishead Town A made the worst possible start to the defence of their title going down 9-0 against Worle Reserves with Mike Hansford (4) and Ash Sprague (3) scoring hat-tricks.

A double from Luke Page and Jack Hodrien completed the scoring.

Braces from Mike Murch and Tyler Frost, as well as goals from Archie Heal and Jamie Paxton, saw promoted Hutton Reserves beat Locking Park 6-1 as Sam Stocker replied.

Stuart Lee got a brace for Nailsea United A who beat Clevedon United A 2-1 as Ben Stanley scored for the visitors.

George Harvey, Drew Loveridge, Jack Pearce-Herzberg and Joe Smith all scored for Sporting Weston against promoted Yatton & Cleeve United A in a 4-1 win. Churchill Club 70 and Worle Rangers played out a goalless draw.

Selkirk United made a good start in Division Two as they beat Lodway 4-0 with Matt Noke (2), Adam Hastings and Matthew Pike all finding the net.

West Wick started life going down 3-2 against Isle of Wedmore with Ellis Bird netting a hat-trick in reply to John McCabe and Mitch Corrick.

Jackson O'Leary's sole effort was not enough for Winscombe A as they lost to Weston Town 4-1.

Will Hillman (2) Dan Hiscox and Callum Tucker all scored for the visitors.

In Division Three, Swiss Valley Rangers hit 13 goals at Sporting Weston Reserves, as Harry Smith fired a double hat-trick, Callum Pauline bagged two and there was one each from Toby Lloyd, James Teteris, Lewis Torrington, Finlay Sutton and Jack Turner. Luke Kershaw scored Sporting's consolation.

Weston Celtic went one better in winning 14-1 against Burnham United A with Aminul Barik grabbing Burnham's goal.

Finlay Nolan’s treble, Mitchell Scott’s double and singles from Ben Heron and Chris Parkhouse saw Clevedon United B win 7-1 at Axbridge United as Tyler White replied.

Nailsea United B and Locking Park Reserves drew 1-1 at the Grove as Tim Bailey for the home team and Leon Benjafield both scored.

One fixture was played in Division Four A as Worle Rangers Reserves beat Yatton & Cleeve United B 4-0 with Matt Bowen (2) Dan Bowen and Pawel Rezler all scoring.

A hat-trick from Lewis Garlick and a double from Ryan Ealden saw Weston St Johns win 5-1 at AFC Nailsea Reserves in Division Four B.

A treble from Joe Swift, two from Sam Neal and one each from Ben Cherson and Luke Pritchard saw Isle of Wedmore Reserves beat West Wick Reserves 7-5.

Results, Division 1: Churchill Club 70 0-0 Worle Rangers; Locking Park 1-6 Hutton Res; Nailsea United A 2-1 Clevedon United A; Portishead Town A 0-9 Worle Res; Yatton & Cleeve United A 1-4 Sporting Weston.

Division 2: Banwell Res 3-3 Wrington Redhill Res; Selkirk United 4-0 Lodway; West Wick 2-3 Isle of Wedmore; Winscombe A 1-4 Weston Town; Portishead Town B 2-1 Congresbury Res.

Division 3: Axbridge United 1-7 Clevedon United B; Berrow 2-1 Uphill Castle A; Nailsea United B 1-1 Locking Park Res; St George E-in-G Res 4-1 AFC Nailsea; Sporting Weston Res 1-13 Swiss Valley Rangers; Weston Celtic 14-1 Burnham United A.

Division 4A: Worle Rangers Res 4-0 Yatton & Cleeve United B.

Division 4B: AFC Nailsea Res 1-5 Weston St Johns; Isle of Wedmore Res 7-5 West Wick Res.