Weston & District League to continue on January 2

Published: 1:00 PM December 31, 2020 Updated: 1:10 PM December 31, 2020

Action from the Weston & District League Division Two clash between Wrington Redhill Reserves and Selkirk United earlier this year. - Credit: Mike Clements

The Weston & District League have said they will continue to stage matches when possible in the next couple of weeks.

But, due to North Somerset being placed into tier 3 and Somerset into tier 4, there are some clubs whose fixtures have been suspended immediately - Axbridge United, Burnham United, Berrow, Cheddar, Draycott, Shipham and Wedmore.

“Following the government announcement yesterday we find our league split into two areas once again,” said a statement published on the Weston & District League’s Facebook page.

"The fixtures for this weekend (January 2) will remain the same albeit with a lot of games postponed.”

The league continued to say fixtures will be rearranged for the next couple of weeks but due to the Somerset League’s decision to suspend all their fixtures until January 16, the matches on January 23 and January 30 will not be amended yet.

“We want to continue for as long as possible but obviously circumstances will dictate in this ever changing situation and (we) will keep you updated on any changes,” added the statement.