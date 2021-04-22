Weston & District League teams busy with double-headers

Published: 9:00 AM April 22, 2021

Action from Congresbury Winscombe in the Weston & District League on April 17. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Following the long lockdown and in order to complete the 2020-21 season the Weston & District League arranged double headers where teams still had to play each other twice.

This consisted of two 30-minute each way games at the same venue with the same referee.

Division One leaders Portishead Town A beat Wedmore twice winning 1-0 and 3-0.

St George Easton-in-Gordano played out a 0-0 draw with Sporting Weston before a hat-trick from Lewis Bisacre saw them home 3-1 with Corey Thomas-Barker netting in reply.

Goals from Charles Burgess and Will Scarrett secured Congresbury the first win of the two games between the two sides on Saturday in the Weston & District League. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Worle Reserves are hitting top form, winning 3-0 in a single fixture at Clapton-in-Gordano, with James Cleaves, Ash Sprague and Folade Tinubu all on target.

Clevedon United KV beat Shipham twice, with a double from Ricky Smith in a 2-0 win and goals from Louis Hallett and Billy Calder in a 2-1 triumph, ss Sam Wright replied.

Division Two leaders Worle Rangers beat Selkirk United 5-3 at Drove Road with Dan Tallamy’s double and Adam Hastings on target for the visitors.

Charles Burgess opens the scoring for Congresbury in their 2-0 win over Winscombe A in the first match between the two sides. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Congresbury Reserves beat Winscombe A twice by 2-0 scorelines, with Charles Burgess and Will Scarrett on target in the first game and a double from Dylan Yandell in game two.

Yatton & Cleeve United A did the double over struggling Locking Park Reserves, winning 4-1 with a double from Alex Bird, plus Stephen Owen and Nick Snook goals, and then 4-0 with Owen, Snook, Simon Tarr and Jacob Bryant all on target.

Mike Murch scored four times as Hutton Reserves beat Lodway 7-1, with a double from Jack Hutchings and Tyler Frost goal rounding off the scoring, as Matt Crutchley netted a consolation.

Having suffered a shock 5-1 defeat in midweek to Axbridge United, Division Three leaders West Wick had a walkover as Uphill Castle A failed to raise a team.

Weston Town, who also lost in midweek, bounced back to beat Weston Celtic 5-0 and 11-1, with doubles from Bruno Castro and Dan Hiscox and Ollie Habgood also on target in the first.

Tommy Foster looks to create an opening for Winscombe A during their 2-0 defeat against Congresbury. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Town ran riot in the second game with Hiscox scoring five times as Castro helped himself to two more goals and Will Hillman, Jake Marshman, Lewis Milkins and Alex Parslow all found the net. Chris Clarke replied for well beaten Celtic.

Sam Brooks scored all four goals from the penalty spot as St George Easton-in-Gordano Reserves beat Sporting Weston Reserves 4-2, with Kaan Berk and Luke Kershaw replying.

Josh Rees and Ben Collins struck as Saints won the second clash 2-0.

In Division Four, leaders Swiss Valley Rangers kept up their 100 per cent record with a midweek win against St George Easton-in-Gordano A.

Congresbury won the first match between Winscombe A 2-0 before winning the second, also, 2-0. - Credit: Josh Thomas



Toby Hart and Callum Pauline netted, in reply to Paul Francis.

Saints beat Congresbury A 2-1 on Saturday, with Francis again on target along with Kai West as Chris Tuckfied claimed the reply.

A first-half hat-trick from Matt Lacey and one each from Matt Berwick and James Kay sealed a 5-1 win in the second game, with Harvey Stokes netting for Congresbury.

WInscombe A and Congresbury in action during Saturday's Weston & District League's match. - Credit: Josh Thomas



Two well fought games took place at The Grove as Nailsea Utd Colts drew 1-1 with Berrow, as Neil Watts and Tom Edwards netted.

Colts won the second clash 1-0 with Darren Watts grabbing the all important goal.

Burnham United B won 4-2 against Draycott Reserves with Mark Clitsome (2), Cain Smith and Chevin Syendes all finding the net.

Banwell A beat Yatton & Cleeve United B 4-0 with Callam Moore bagging a double and Dylan Lyons and Joe White also on target.