Weston & District League round-up April 3 2021
A full schedule of fixtures took place in the Weston & District League on Saturday for the first time since January.
In Division One, St George EIG arrived at Worle Rec with a 100 per cent record but left with a 3-2 defeat to Worle Reserves after a double from Luke Page and Ash Martin goal for the hosts, with Tom Bell and Lewis Bisacre replying for the visitors.
Clapton-In-Gordano won 5-1 at Shipham, while two goals from Jack Easter and one each from Charlie James and Joe Smith saw Sporting Weston see off Churchill Club 70, for whom Chris Avery scored a consolation.
Wedmore's Dave Leftley and Clevedon Utd KV's Ricky Smith were both on target as the game between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.
In Division Two, Hutton Reserves pulled four points clear of third-placed Congresbury Res with a narrow 1-0 win as Ethan Hetherington grabbed the winner.
Second-placed Worle Rangers won 7-0 at Portishead Town B with Thomas Garfield and Ayrton Phillips scoring doubles as Joe Ellis and Alex Garland also found the net.
Tom Dziekanowski and Kieron Parkhouse scored for Lodway in their 2-1 win against Nailsea Utd B, with Ryan Lester repling.
Two goals from George Darch and a Jack Clark effort saw Banwell Reserves pick up a 3-1 win against Selkirk Utd as Harvey Davies grabbed the reply.
Division Three leaders West Wick beat Burnham Utd A 2-1 with goals from Elliott Stott and John McCabe, with Cain Smith on target for Burnham.
Connor Harding-James, Dan Hiscox and Jake Marshman were the scorers for Weston Town in a 3-0 win at AFC Nailsea.
St George EIG Reserves won 7-1 against Weston Celtic at Court Hay with Sam Brooks and Ben Collins, who netted a penalty, grabbing hat-tricks.
Luke Collins rounded off the scoring for the home team, as Jamie Foncette replied for Celtic.
In Division Four, the game between two unbeaten teams saw Swiss Valley Rangers gain a narrow 1-0 win against St George EIG 'A' with James Teteris scoring the all important goal.
Nailsea Utd Colts had a comfortable 6-0 win at Axbridge Town Reserves, with Charles Sell and Kyle Nicholls netting doubles alongside strikes from Ryan Ford and Elliott Moore.
Sam White and Nick Parkinson scored for Banwell A as they beat Draycott Reserves 2-1, while Worle Rangers Reserves club secretary James Lampard scored in a 1-1 draw with Berrow, who replied through Ben Hemmingway-Arnold.