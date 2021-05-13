Weston Town close in on Weston & District league Division Three title

Published: 9:00 AM May 13, 2021

Connor Harding-James and Dan Hiscox (right) scored for Weston Town in their games against Burnham United A. - Credit: Archant

Weston Town opened up a five-point gap at the top of Division Three of the Weston & District League after winning their game in hand.

This came by way of a double-header played at Cassis Close where they took on Burnham United A and won the first 4-1 with Alex Parslow (2) Dan Hiscox and Brad Willis all scoring in reply to Harvey Barnshaw.

The second match was settled by Connor Harding-James scoring the only goal.

West Wick, who beat AFC Nailsea 4-1 in midweek with Mitchell Childs (2) Elliot Stott and and Mitch Corrick netting, overcame St George Easton-in-Gordano Reserves 3-1 on the all-weather pitch at Worle.

Corrick , Chris Brinson and John McCabe all scored in reply to Ben Collins.

Chris Clarke, Jamie Foncette and Finley Ross netted for Weston Celtic in a 3-2 win over Clevedon Utd KV Reserves who replied through Finlay Smith and Ben Heron.

The top two in Division Four met at Red Road as Berrow took on Swiss Valley Rangers with the hosts winning 5-3 thanks to Jaymie Whitehouse's double and goals from Ben Hemmingway-Arnold, Jack Manlow and Joe North.

Valley remain top and scored through Harry Smith's double and Brad Munday.

St George EIG A played back-to-back fixtures against Burnham United B with four goals from Matt Lacey and others by Sam Shorney and James Kay in a 6-0 win, before they took the second game 4-2 as Lacey and Shorney again netted along with Jamie Roberts and Lewis Webber.

Mark Clitsome scored twice for Burnham.

Nailsea United Colts were back in action, winning 2-0 at Banwell A with Neil Watts and Sam Long on target.

Sam Matthews netted the only goal as Congresbury A beat Wedmore Reserves 1-0 with a second game ending 0-0.

In Division One, Clapton in Gordano are making a late charge for second place which could deny St George EIG promotion to the Somerset League.

Doubles from Tim Brown and Luke Shaddick, and goals by Ryan Anderson, Adam Buckley and Abimbola Johnson Olabode sealed a 7-3 win at Locking Park, for whom Harry Hornigold (2) and Robert Davies replied.

Worle Reserves hit back from being 2-0 down at the break to share the spoils against Easton, Ryan Bell-Langford and Dan Sprague scored second-half goals after Adam Bell and Joe Crutchley had put Easton on top.

Leaders Portishead Town A beat Nailsea Utd A 3-2 while Ben Stanley scored all four as Clevedon Utd KV beat Wedmore 4-1, Steve Alden replied.

Shipham and Churchill Club 70 shared four goals as Sam Wright's brace was cancelled out by Jasper Badger and Kyle Puckey for Churchill, who took the second game 2-0 with Jack Davey and Chris Goldsbrough on target.

Yatton & Cleeve Utd A have hit form at the right time to lead Division Two by five points, beating Hutton Reserves 5-1.

Tom Coleman netted the only goal as Worle Rangers beat Wrington Redhill Reserves.

A strong Banwell Reserves side beat Nailsea United B 5-1 as Cole Campbell (2), Morgan Bacon, Alex Macaulay and Ross Stockhall all scored to Ryan Evans' reply.

Charles Burgess scored a hat-trick and goals from Jordan Sole, Harlow Searle and Dylan Yandell saw Congresbury Reserves beat Portishead Town B 6-1.

A treble from Wes Bracey, Adam Hastings (2) and Ben Force all scored as Selkirk Utd beat Locking Park Reserves 6-1, as Rory Atkins replied.