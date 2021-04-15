Weston & District League round-up April 10

Published: 9:00 AM April 15, 2021

On a lovely sunny Saturday, the Weston & District League held a full programme of fixtures.

Sporting Weston raced into a 2-0 lead against Weston Celtic with goals from George Harvey and Luke Kershaw before the visitors hit back to lead 3-2 with Chris Clarke scoring either side of a double from Jamie Foncette until Harvey levelled the scores, from the penalty spot, before Sam Cooper's late heroics. - Credit: Josh Thomas

In Division One, Leaders Portishead Town A beat Churchill Club 70 2-0, while St George Easton-in-Gordano came from behind to beat Clapton in Gordano 4-3 with a double from Tom Bell, Matt Wilcox and an own goal in reply to two from Tim Brown and one from Adam Buckley.

Sporting Weston remain in the title race after coming from behind to beat Nailsea United A 2-1, as Jack Easter and Corey Thomas-Barker netted in reply to Jack Smith.

Levi Marlow was on target for Wedmore but goals from Luke Page and Folade Tinubo saw Worle Res run out 2-1 winners.

Ricky Smith and Ryan Moggwere were on target for Clevedon Utd KV who lost by the odd goal in five against Uphill Castle Reserves.

In Division Two, Ayrton Phillips scored the winner for leaders Worle Rangers to beat Lodway 1-0.

Hutton Reserves suffered a 3-0 defeat against in-form Winscombe A, while a hat-trick from Will Scarrett and one each from Woody O'Regan and Charles Burgess saw Congresbury Reserves to a comfortable 5-1 win at Nailsea Utd B, for whom Sam Lamper replied.

Goals from Morgan Bacon, Taylor Cook, Alex MaCaulay and Ross Stockhall saw a strong Banwell Reserves overcome Locking Park Res 4-0.

Two goals from Chris Howard and one apiece from Owen and Olly Butt saw Yatton & Cleeve Utd A beat struggling Portishead Town B 4-0.

Although playing more games than the chasing pack Division Three leaders West Wick opened up a four-point gap with a hard thought 2-1 win against Cheddar A, Elliot Stott and John McCabe netting in reply to a headed Matt Huxtable goal that had put the Cheeseman ahead.

Weston Town ran out 5-1 winners against St George EIG Reserves.

Sam Fletcher, Dan Hiscox, Cam Milkins, Connor Harding-James and Alex Parslow goals saw them home as Sam Brooks replied.

Seven goals were the order of the day at Kewstoke as Sporting Weston Reserves beat Weston Celtic 4-3 with a double from George Harvey, plus Luke Kershaw and Sam Cooper goals.

Jamie Foncette scored twice for Celtic and Chris Clarke also netted to see them lead 3-2 after being two down before Cooper’s late heroics.

Seven goals were also scored at Cassis Close as Burnham Utd A won 5-2 against basement team AFC Nailsea.

Harvey Barnshaw bagged a brace and further goals from Chris Bailey, Callum Harris and Cain Smith secured the win.

Louis Baker and Tyler White were the scorers for Axbridge United who won 2-1 at Uphill Castle A.

Division Four leaders Swiss Valley Rangers had William Bennett and Lewis Torrington on target as they beat Burnham Utd B 2-1, with Mark Clitsome in reply.

A treble from Jaymie Whitehouse and one each from Tom Edwards, Aiden Criddle and Sid Howe saw Berrow beat Wedmore Reserves 6-0.

Meanwhile, Joseph Baines and a penalty from Sam Brooks saw St George EIG A beat AFC Nailsea Reserves 2-0.

And goals from Harvey Stokes and Owen Withers saw Congresbury A win 2-1 at Axbridge Town Reserves for whom Joe Galsworthy replied.