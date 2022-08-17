Weston RFC and Hornets triumph in first games of pre-season

Weston RFC and Hornets recorded victories in their first pre-season friendlies last Saturday.

The Seasiders earned bragging rights in their derby against a mixed Hornets squad after a 36-12 win at The Nest.

The game was played in four 20-minute sessions and Weston scored six tries through Sam Hedges (2), Alex Payne, Huw Morgan, captain Dan Lomax and Euan Tremlett, as Ollie Walrond kicked three conversions.

Head coach Darren Crompton spoke of his delight at beginning the new season with a victory as Weston host Bridgwater & Albion on Saturday (2pm) and Gordano next Thursday (August 25, 7.30pm).

“It was a very worthwhile run out. We had some new players in there in what was a mixed bag of a team but there was fantastic effort from everyone involved,” Crompton told the club website.

“Our pre-season training programme seems to have paid off as the lads looked really fit. There were good tries but also some missed opportunities.

“For me the effort, the want and the will was there – and you can’t coach that – and we had it in abundance.

“The team for the opening two periods was strong, Hornets were on our line quite a few times, but the defence worked well with some big hits. There was no white noise just good communications between the lads.”

Hornets Director of Rugby Jon Richardson. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Hornets also took on Abertillery Blaenau Gwent at The Nest and came away with a 34-19 win.

Director of Rugby Jon Richardson had with mixed feelings after their loss to Weston but was pleased with his side’s display against the Welsh outfit in the second match in scorching conditions.

Hornets travel to Bournemouth on Saturday (2.30pm), before hosting Old Reds in their final friendly next Friday (August 26).

“Saturday was a good start, we created lots of opportunities in attack, however, our ambition was let down a touch by our accuracy in the first game which allowed Weston to hit us with some turnover tries,” Richardson told Weston Mercury Sport.

“In the second game we were more clinical and scored some great tries in the wide areas where Charlie Carter and Quentin Querl looked very dangerous.

“The heat was unbearable so credit to all three teams for getting out there and getting that all-important first bit of game-time under the belts.

“We're at Bournemouth this weekend so hugely looking forward to that. A good test on the pitch and a chance for the newcomers to have a few beers with the lads on the way back."