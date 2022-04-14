Weston AFC Academy announce trial for players to join their under-12s side
- Credit: WsMAFC
Weston AFC have announced a trial for players, who will start year eight in September, for their Academy's under-12s side next month.
The trial will take place on Saturday May 7 from 10am-12pm on The Optima Stadium’s 3G pitch.
Players have been asked to bring players bring boots and shin pads.
“As we moved from nine-a-side to 11-a-side, we are looking to add some talented players into an improving and already good squad,” under-12s manager Craig Graham told the club's website.
“Training twice a week and playing tough JPL games on a Saturday really pushes players and helps them develop, with excellent facilities and a enjoyable environment Weston Academy gives players the opportunity to grow and develop as footballers.
“We look forward to seeing your talent in May.”
Weston are one of only 22 clubs outside of the Football League nationally to be a licensed Academy and the only one in North Somerset.
The Academy, which has produced the likes of current Bristol Rovers defender Ryan Jones and current midfielder Dayle Grubb, has received record investment over the last 18 months.
This has included appointing Head of Academy Simon Panes and Head of Coaching Mark Mckeever, who is also the club’s Head of Senior Phase.