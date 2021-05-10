Published: 5:30 PM May 10, 2021

Weston manager Scott Bartlett has announced the signing of a couple of “excellent additions” but confirmed the departures of captain Greg Tindle and Matt Jones.

Aaron Parsons is also set to leave The Seagulls but the door remains open for the former Bristol City defender and there will be a conversation ahead of pre-season.

Ryan Jones has returned to Bristol Rovers, where he scored the opening goal in the Gas’ development friendly win against Torquay United last month, following the completion of his loan spell.

Ben Whitehead has agreed a new contract to remain with the club after returning to fitness after recovering from his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

There are also deals for Nick McCootie, Chris Knowles, Mike Symons, Sam Hendy, Lloyd Humphries and Lucas Vowles.

And they join Keiran Thomas, Luke Purnell, Dayle Grubb, Scott Laird, Jacob Jagger-Cane and Sam Avery in agreeing to remain with the club.

There are also places in the first-team squad for Academy pair Bailey Kempster and Travis Turner, where the pair will join fellow graduate Ben Griffiths in the set-up.

“We are happy with the balance of the squad as it stands and are looking forward to returning properly in June” Bartlett told the club’s website.

“We won’t be making wholesale changes or adding lots to our squad but we have made two excellent additions.

“We have retained the bulk of our squad whilst allowing space for our talented youngsters to progress.

“We wanted to keep the majority of the group together but also work with a slightly smaller core of senior players. The two additions will compliment our current players and add pace to our squad in key areas.”

Bartlett also confirmed he was in talks with Lewis Hall and up to two more youngsters about hoping to keep them on.

But the trio who have left do so with Bartlett’s approval and he wishes each player his best wishes in whatever they do next.

“It’s always a difficult part of the job and that will never change, as always we wish them well and thank them for their efforts,” he added.

“Greg’s personal circumstances have changed which meant discussing a new deal was a non-starter really, he was a good captain for us and will always be welcome back.

“We never saw the best of Matty for obvious reasons and after a discussion with Aaron, he is likely to explore other options and does so with my blessing.”