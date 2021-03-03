Weston announce new Head of Academy

Published: 8:24 AM March 3, 2021

Weston have announced the appointment of Simon Panes as their new Head of Academy and Recruitment.

The Southern League club revealed the news a few days after the FA had said the 2021-22 season would be 'curtailed' due to the coronavirus pandemic and hope Panes can help their plans for the future.

Managing Director Oli Bliss said: “I am delighted with the appointment of Simon to the team and we are all looking forward to working with him.

“He brings years of experience which will help the continued progression of the Academy.”

Panes helped develop sport provision at SGS College over a 20-year period as Director of Sport and saw off lots of strong applications for the vacant post at the Optima Stadium.

He has been appointed as the club's Head of Academy and will also improve the ongoing development and recruitment strategy for the Academy as it looks to add to our already talented teams.

Panes told the club website: "I am really looking forward to starting as Weston-super-Mare AFC’s new Head of Academy and Recruitment.

“I’m proud to be offered the opportunity to work with a really progressive club who have taken the decision to invest in their Academy programme.

“What attracted me was the outstanding work that is already in place and that the Academy has an excellent education pathway in partnership with Weston College."

*Weston were saddened to hear of the death of Pat Bain, who was described as an 'outstanding member of their stewarding team'.

Club director and secretary Richard Sloane said: "Pat was one of the most honest and responsible people I have known over the past few years who could be relied upon to respond to any situation we have had at the club.

“She was multi-talented and could turn her hand to managing the Players Entrance; running the turnstiles; keeping the technical areas safe and occasionally sorting out problems in the car park. She was so confident in herself and would deal with difficult opposition supporters without a moments hesitation. She was always on hand to wave the team off on an away match day.

“She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.”